The Town of Rogersville will present its annual ‘Let Freedom Ring’ Fourth of July Parade, Monday, July 4th, beginning at 11 a.m.
This year the parade celebrates and honors all veterans, active military and the men and women that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
Staging begins at 10 a.m. at the East Rogersville Baptist Church parking lot. From there the parade will proceed west on Main Street through downtown Rogersville.
For the safety of all, please do not drop off individuals or decorations in the parade staging area. It quickly becomes congested.
Bring your float, boat, truck, tractor; muscle cars and motorcycles; and golf carts.
Showcase your business. Civic clubs and youth groups, come on out. Pull the littles in wagons. Show up and show out, and “Let Freedom Ring’.
For additional information contact Melissa Nelson 423-921-2410. Please leave a message.
All photos from the 2021 Rogersville Fourth of July Parade by Randy Ball
