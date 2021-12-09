We already knew not to trust Google Maps based on previous experience, but the hell-ride it sent us on Friday near Atlanta was more suited for Thanksgiving than a prelude our weekend Christmas adventure.
As in, we sure are “Thankful” we don’t live in south Fulton County, Ga.
Lynn, Maggie and I were on our way to Pine Mt., Ga. for a quickie camping trip to visit the Callaway Gardens “Fantasy in Lights”.
Apparently that light display is listed among the top-10 in the world by National Geographic. Having been spoiled by Bristol Speedway in Lights and the Appalachian Fairgrounds light displays we had to go check out Callaway Gardens and see if National Geographic knows what it’s talking about.
As we were passing through Atlanta southbound on I-285 the monotone woman’s voice on Lynn’s Google Maps ap told us to turn right on Exit so-and-so. I can’t remember the name of the road, but right away I knew this was wrong.
Google Maps and Mapquest are notorious for sending you on the shortest distance as the crow flies rather than the best and/or safest route.
I recall back in 2006 during my racing days we were looking for Newport Speedway and Mapquest had us pull off the Interstate at the wrong exit and was trying to get us to take a bunch of country back roads to get there. What Mapquest didn’t know was those old country roads didn’t have any street signs so there was no way of knowing where to turn.
We just kept driving deeper and deeper into the wilderness on a narrow winding road with no way to turn around a truck pulling a trailer, as the Great Smoky Mountains got bigger and bigger in the windshield. Eventually the Good Lord saved us by presenting a church parking lot where we could turn around and get back out to the Interstate.
Next exit takes you almost directly to the race track. Just two turns with signs pointing the way.
The same thing happened on the first trip to our favorite waterfront campground on the far west end of Cherokee Lake. Google Maps had us driving a zig-zag pattern pulling a 25-foot camper through alleys and residential roads in Jefferson City when there’s a perfectly good two-lane highway directly to the campground.
When Google Maps told us to take that exit, my first instinct was to keep on going. But, Lynn had Google Maps on her phone and Mapquest on a tablet, and both keep saying the same thing, so I obeyed.
The next thing I know Google Maps has us zig-zagging along some South Fulton County residential streets in a neighborhood we had absolutely no business being. Without getting into too much detail, let’s just say we stuck out like a sore thumb.
We’re pulling a camper through communities where it’s fairly obvious that camping is not a common passtime. At one point we drove past a CSI crime scene where a big building looked like it had been blown up and there were crime lab trucks and crime scene detectives all over the place. Then Google Maps took us over this narrow bridge under construction that gave us about a millimeter of clearance on either side of the camper.
Meanwhile people walking down the street are pointing at us in disbelief. “What the heck are they doing here?”
Google had us drive a mile, turn left…drive a mile turn right…drive a mile turn left…drive a mile and turn right — on and on and on. Lynn was frustrated and I’m cussing Google Maps so bad it would make a sailor blush. Too bad they weren’t there to hear it, but I’m afraid Maggie learned a few choice new words that day.
Finally I pulled over and quickly grabbed a road atlas from the back seat of the truck. Of course that didn’t do me any good because even though I knew where I was going, I had no idea where I was.
So, we’re at the mercy of Google Maps to guide us out. After what seemed like an eternity we arrived at the I-85 exit and got back on the Interstate. It was a Christmas miracle. We were laughing about it later, but it wasn’t very funny at the time.
We stayed at a really nice campground in Pine Mt., and on Saturday we explored Callaway Gardens waiting for the sun to set. Nothing is in bloom, but the indoor Butterfly Garden was amazing. We want to go back in the spring and see the gardens in all their glory.
As for their Fantasy in Lights, overall I can see why it made the National Geographic list.
BMS and Appalachian Fairgrounds are more compact and there are no gaps in visual stimuli. Lights everywhere.
Callaway Gardens is bigger than Rogersville and the light tour is six miles long. You come to a section that is jam packed with lights in a certain theme, and then you drive through darkness for a while to the next section.
Some of those sections were mesmerizing. They had light strung from the trees deep into the forest, and the big finale was a 10 acre field strung with lights on the ground in front of a 50 foot Christmas Tree. The ground and tree lights put on a show in sync with music.
We had booked a tram ride because we had a big crowd and we wanted to see it together rather than going in separate vehicles. My only criticism was that our tram driver drove too fast through some of the more mesmerizing displays where, if I was driving myself, I would have stayed a little longer.
An argument can be made that if Callaway Gardens Fantasy in Lights is among the world’s top-10 Christmas light displays, BMS and Appalachian Fairgrounds belong there too. What puts Callaway over the top is its Christmas village.
There’s a lot of food, live entertainment, shopping, decorations, and more light displays. But, my favorite part of the whole trip was a walking light tour. It was through a half-mile wooded path with snow machines making it snow and lights everywhere. You could go at your own pace and take selfies in front of displays. The walking tour ended at a HUGE nativity scene in front of the lake where they have a beach.
I would call the Callaway Gardens Fantasy in Lights trip a successful Christmas excursion and well worth the drive, despite our Google Maps misadventure.
Our South Fulton County detour reminded me of the famous scene in “Apocalypse Now” when the character Chef has a scary experience gathering mangos in the jungle. Afterwords he keeps screaming over and over, “Never get off the boat!”
In our case it was, “Never get off the Interstate!”