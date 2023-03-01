Too often technology is seen as the purview of the young. But when it comes to smart home technology, the benefits for seniors far outweigh those for younger folks.
This ever-changing technology can help older adults stay in their homes longer and provide important health and wellness monitoring.
As more research has been done, the AARP has begun to partner with smart-home device makers to offer discounts on some devices and services as a way to empower their older membership to live more independently. According to the AARP, 87 percent of seniors above the age of 65 that they surveyed said they plan to remain living at home rather than moving to senior living communities or assisted living facilities.
Smart home technology
Smart home devices can be divided into such categories as home security cameras, smart lighting, plugs with timers and health monitoring devices. They can often be set up with a smart phone and usually can provide remote access for both the seniors and their caregivers. Most require a wi-fi connection.
Security systems serve several functions. They can sound alarms if there is a break-in, but they can also perform more mundane tasks such as alerting you that a door or window has been left open. Security systems include smoke detectors, smart locks, cameras that let you see who is on your property, motion sensors, water sensors and glass break sensors. Some come with panic buttons. Others include a professional monitoring plan so that a live person will call if an alarm goes off.
Emergency contact systems are electronic devices that a person wears. They do such things as provide fall alerts or allow the wearer to contact emergency personnel. While these devices have been around for a long time, some of the new ones, such as smart watches can stream music, control lights and other devices with voice commands and share medical information with emergency responders.
Smart screens provide practical and social benefits for seniors. These wi-fi devices provide video call tehcnology. This lets a senior set up telemedicine appointments, emergency services and calls with friends and family that are more personal than just a voice call. Many can be controlled with voice commands and serve as the controller for other smart home devices. Some can also do such things as provide weather updates, control lights, play music and set timers.
Special services
While most smart home devices are designed for anyone, there are some that are specifically designed for people who have dementia or Alzheimer’s. Such organizations as the World Health Organization, the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Institute on Aging provide resources on smart home devices for this demographic.
The most common device are contact sensors that can be attached to doors and windows and let the caregiver know when they are opened. They can also be installed on refrigerator doors to let you know if your loved one is remembering to eat. Depending on the device, it can turn on a light, call the police or an emergency contact or emit a recorded announcement.