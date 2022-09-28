Bexleigh Cassidy has undergone more surgeries in the first four years of her life than most people might experience in a lifetime.
Her mother, Church Hill native Mick West-Cassidy, told the Review the medical procedures have created intense post traumatic stress syndrome for Bexleigh, particularly when she arrives at a medical center for an appointment.
To ease her anxiety, Bexleigh’s parents are attempting to purchase a service dog for her that will not only provide companionship, but also take care of her, keep an eye on her, and alert her parents if she’s having a problem.
Bexleigh’s new dog, a Golden Retriever puppy named Finley, has already been picked out and is being trained. But, the cost for Finley is well beyond the Cassidy family’s means.
Although the family lives in Nashville, Mick and Bexleigh will return home to Hawkins County on Oct. 8 for a fundraiser corn hole tournament and barbecue at the Cattlemen’s Association on Stanley Valley Road in Rogersville.
The corn hole tournament registration begins at 10 a.m. at the Cattlemen’s Association, and costs $40 per two-person team. Barbecue meals will be sold beginning at 1 p.m. for 10 each.
A summary of Bexleigh’s surgeries
Bexleigh was born March 31, 2018 and spent her first 11 days in the Vanderbilt NICU, followed by another 9 days in the hospital, and then 21 days in the PICU.
Her first year of life included surgery for cranial synostosis and left thumb amputation complicated by deep vein thrombosis; reconstruction surgery on her rectum; and ETV placement for hydrocephalous.
In 2019 she underwent her second craniosynostosis surgery; in 2020 she underwent knee reconstruction for a congenital knee dislocation; and in 2021 she underwent a failed attempt at colostomy reversal.
Her most recent surgery was this past February for hardware removal from her right distal femur.
At 4-years-old Bexleigh is 33 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds. She is unable to stand or walk, and due to the inability to feed or care for herself she needs 24-hour care.
She was born with three holes in her heart but they have closed up.
Mick told the Review that Bexleigh has many more surgeries in her future.
“We have a lot going on, and that’s just a little bit of it,” Mick said. “We’ve had numerous stays here at Vanderbilt.‘
For Bexleigh to have a best friend’Finley was just born May 15, and is currently being trained, and the family won’t get her until next June.
“I’m eager and I’m excited first and foremost for Bexleigh to have a best friend,” Mick said. “Bexleigh has PTSD so bad when we go to appointments. When we pull into the parking garage at Vanderbilt she knows where we’re at, and she automatically has a breakdown.”
Mick added, “Of course it’s going to help with that. But also, Bexleigh will probably be in a wheelchair, to a little walker that will have a seat. Finley will help her with walking, as well as other things like turning lights on and off, retrieving things, helping with the PTSD, and she will also help when alert us something is wrong with Bexleigh.”
Finley is being trained by in Springfield, Ohio by Brits Dog Training service. She is expected to cost approximately $10,000.
There is no advance registration needed for the Oct. 8 fundraiser. Just show up at 10 a.m. to play in the corn hole tournament, and you can either dine-in or get your meal carry out beginning at 1 p.m.