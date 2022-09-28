Bexleigh Cassidy

An Oct. 8 corn hole and BBQ fundraiser at the Hawkins County Cattlemen’s Association will help raise money to purchase 4-year-old Bexleigh Cassidy, left, a Golden Retriever medical service dog named Finley, right, who is currently being trained.

Bexleigh Cassidy

 courtesy of Mick West-Cassidy

Bexleigh Cassidy has undergone more surgeries in the first four years of her life than most people might experience in a lifetime.

