Randy Ball began his journey into photography in 1980. Since then thousands of his photographs have been published. He initially entered photography and art shows.
In November, 1981 he had his first magazine cover on Tennessee Banker Magazine. He is self-taught to a large degree, but took workshops taught by Kenneth Murray and Earl Carter.
His work will be featured in a photography exhibit beginning May 6 at the Longstreet Museum, 5915 E. A.J. Hwy., Russellville. A reception is scheduled on opening day of the exhibit, may 6 from 1-4 p.m.
The exhibit will be on display at the Longstreet Museum through June.
Living in Rogersville, he has done the usual photography projects, including portraits and weddings. His specialty has always been photographing east Tennessee and the southern Appalachians.
His work has been published in many magazines, including Appalachian Heritage, Tennessee Conservationist, Country, Farm & Ranch Living, Blue Ridge, Now & Then, Environment, Tennessee Banker, Street Scene, Bluegrass Unlimited, East Tennessee Life, and many others. His photos have appeared on magazine covers 130 times.
His photos have been used by several educational institutions including the University of Tennessee, ETSU, Carson-Newman, Berea College, and Pace University. Some corporate clients include TRW, Baldor, First Community Bank, Wellmont Health System, Kingsport Press Credit Union, Appalachian Credit Union, and The Museum of Appalachia. His photos are displayed in many businesses and on menus and calendars. A large part of his work today is décor prints and postcards.
Randy has worked with some local authors. He co-authored Barsha Buchanan with Jeff Daniel Marion and did the photographic work on Henry Price’s history book, Hawkins County, Tennessee. He also worked with Bean Station Mayor Terry Wolfe on Tate Springs, 1892, a collection of historical photos.
Randy is also a writer. He wrote three entries in the Encyclopedia of Appalachia from the University of Tennessee Press. He is the author of two history-related books for Arcadia Publishing. He has self-published several collections of photographs, including Appalachian Photographs.
He works as a stringer for the Rogersville Review. He has also worked for Hawkins Today and the Hancock County Eagle. He has worked as a sports and feature writer. He returned to the Review a few years ago and currently helps with sports, business stories and with a series of magazines the paper publishes.
Randy has taught several photography workshops at the Local Artists Gallery in Rogersville. Some of them were offered through the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Several publications have written articles about his photography, including a nine-page article in Volume 31 of Bokeh magazine, the photography magazine of Apple Computers.
At the spring exhibit at the Longstreet Museum, several canvas prints will be displayed. Several of Randy’s books will also be available.