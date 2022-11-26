Grandfather New Year's Day Sunrise_Photo by Skip Sickler_Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

Grandfather New Year’s Day Sunrise_Photo by Skip Sickler_Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation: Ring in an epic New Year on Sunday, Jan. 1, with the first sunrise of 2023 – atop Grandfather Mountain. This special event will allow guests the rare opportunity to visit Grandfather Mountain outside of regular operating hours and on a holiday.

 Skip Sickler

LINVILLE, N.C. – Ring in an epic New Year on Sunday, Jan. 1, with the first sunrise of 2023 – atop Grandfather Mountain. This special event will provide guests with the rare opportunity to visit Grandfather Mountain outside of regular operating hours and on a holiday.

Trending Recipe Videos