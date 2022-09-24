Mimi Borger is a multi-talented fine artist, illustrator, and author who from a young age has been a self-taught artist, working in the mediums of oil, watercolor and acrylic paints, ink, and glass.
She has been inspired as she carefully studied the art and techniques of great artists and illustrators while visiting museums in the United States and abroad, and apprenticing in restoration of antique art in the Hudson Valley of New York.
Her artwork ranges from cartoon drawing and illustration to realism, romantic realism, and surrealistic art. She is also an award winning author, having won a 2005 Cancer Awareness Coalition Earth Day Award for publishing “The Story of Mr. Allergyhead”.
Mimi would like to share this story with all her Rogersville friends which is about an amazing artist who was a mentor and teacher as well as a great friend.
She called the story “Wishes Weeds and Flowers”
”Years ago, I had the pleasure to meet and become friends with a magnificent New Mexico artist, Janet Wensley Kimberling.
As a woman born in 1925, Janet’s strengths and perspectives and tales of her life as an artist were unique and formidable. She attended Weslayan and graduated from the great Syracuse University College of Visual and Performing Arts in the 1940’s. At 17 she was a ship illustrator during WWII. In 1975 Janet moved from the northeast and north central states to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she eventually became New Mexico Artist of the Year in the late 1990’s.
Being in Janet’s home was a privileged viewing of her art and techniques. She owns the loveliest wood easel. Like going to a museum or a gallery, seeing art up close is massively better than on a screen or even in a photo. To me, it is important to gaze at the brushstrokes or subtle movement of paint; study the way the light source touches a surface, feel the way a picture moves me when I step back.
She was indeed a dear friend to bestow her wisdom and share her skills and talent and ideas with me. Her advice evolved into my own unusual painting technique.
Janet once told me a story that (like all excellent stories) can be summarized in one sentence. She related to me how soon after she lost her dear father and then became divorced from a long marriage she felt confused and slightly lost in life. One spring day, walking down a street of businesses, she paused to look into the window of a hardware store with a garden display. There was a sign that read, “Bloom Where You Are Planted.” And so she adopted the phrase and became inspired once again in life.
I moved from New Mexico to Tennessee two years ago. And for a few difficult moments in those years, I, like Janet, felt confused and slightly lost. But reaching into my precious artwork, I became a part of the Rogersville Local Artist’s Gallery and it’s family of friends. Some days, I hear Janet in my head and feel inspired to heed her advice.
My September series of dandelion paintings sees wishes that float through the air from weeds and flowers.”