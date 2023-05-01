Roger Carnes of Church Hill brought a motorcycle to the downtown Rogersville Spring Bike Nite Saturday night that previously belonged to a man he served with in Afghanistan who built it when he came home, and has since passed away.
Roger Carnes from Church Hill brought a special motorcycle to the first ever Rogersville Spring Bike Nite in downtown Rogersville Saturday night.
“A guy I was with in Afghanistan, him and his brother built it when we got home,” Carnes said. “The guy that I knew real good had the bike, so when (his friend) Travis passed away he told me and told me to come get it.”
The motorcycle is a work of art with a painting of Jesus on the cross on the back fender, a lion on the gas tank, and Bible notations on both side.
One Bible notation is Genesis 1:21: “And God created great whales, and every living creature that moveth, which the waters brought forth abundantly, after their kind, and every winged.”
The other is the Book of Isaiah, Chapter 53 which contains the prophecies attributed to the prophet Isaiah. A key element of this chapter is “Servant Songs” describing a servant of God who is abused, and later vindicated.
Carnes’ motorcycle was entered in the best paint job contest at Saturday’s Bike Nite. There was also a contest for best custom bike and best antique bike.
Trophies winners of the Rogersville Bike Nite Motorcycle Show included:
Best Paint: Angela Misener of Kingsport.
Best Custom Bike: John Alexander of Morristown.
Antique 25 Years and Older: Randy Wilkerrson of Kingsport.
Bike Nite also featured live music, and downtown eateries and shops and special Bike Nite menus and hours.
Rogersville hosted its fifth annual Fall Bike Nite last September. Based on the success of those five fall events the first ever Spring Bike Night was scheduled for Saturday evening.
Organizers said if turnout was good Saturday the Spring Bike Nite might become an annual event as well.
The actual number of motorcycles in attendance Saturday wasn’t reported, but it was as crowded as any previous Fall Bike Nites when more than 300 motorcycles participated.
The Rogersville Fall Bike Night is schedule for Sept. 16. All photos by Jeff Bobo and Sheldon Livesay unless otherwise noted.