Bewitching Beasts is back for another year at the UT Gardens, Knoxville! Join us for a wildly fun drop-in program to learn about creepy crawlies and strangely cool plants. This year, Bewitching Beasts will be on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-3 p.m.
Families can stop by different booths to play games and learn fun facts about bewitching beasts and plants, which are beasts in their own right. This event is food allergy-friendly meaning that there is no food present. Please come dressed in your costume and take photos to be entered to win a prize!
Pre-registration is required, and admission is $8 for UT Gardens members and $10 for non-members. Register online at tiny.utk.edu/bewitchingbeasts by Sunday, October 23.
For directions, more information and a full calendar of fall events at the UT Gardens, visit utgardens.tennessee.edu.
The UT Gardens inspire countless families, children, youth, green industry professionals and students to enrich their lives with beauty, better health and a closer connection to nature every day of the year. The mission of the UT Gardens is to educate and cultivate an appreciation of plants through horticultural displays, educational programs and research. The UT Gardens features more than 1,000 woody plants under long-term observation and 2,000 varieties of herbaceous plants evaluated annually. The Gardens function as an outdoor laboratory, teaching and research facility, and public gardens, sharing their beauty with more than 50,000 visitors yearly. Established in 1983 by the UT Institute of Agriculture Department of Plant Sciences, the Gardens are recognized as an official All America Selections test site for evaluating new plants for the ornamental market, an American Conifer Association and an American Hosta Society reference garden, and a Tennessee certified arboretum. They are a valuable resource for home gardeners and landscape professionals.
You can find the UT Gardens in Knoxville just off Neyland Drive behind the UT College of Veterinary Medicine on the Institute of Agriculture campus. From I-40 take Exit 386B onto Highway 129 (Alcoa Highway south toward the airport). From Highway 129 take the exit for Highway 158 (Neyland Drive). Turn left onto Neyland Drive at the end of the exit ramp. Turn left onto Joe Johnson Drive and right at the next light onto E. J. Chapman Drive. Free visitor parking is available directly across from the entrance to the UT Gardens.
Through its land-grant mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. utia.tennessee.edu.