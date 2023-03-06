Never let it be said there’s nothing to do in Hawkins County, as the newly released calendar of events for 2023 can attest to.
There are events scheduled from March through December from one end of Hawkins County to the other.
There are several new additions from Mount Carmel and Bulls Gap, as well as many of the favorite annual events festivals.
First up is the Project Service Our Soldiers Craft Festival which will take place March 24-25 at the Rogersville National Guard Armory Rogersville from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The event is a fundraiser to benefit local soldiers who are deployed, and their families.
To reserve a craft booth, or more information call 407-883-2036 or email projectserviceoursoldiers@gmail.com
Here’s the list of other upcoming Hawkins County events in 2023.
April
April 8 Easter Egg Hunt: Mount Carmel City Park 11 am — For more information call 423-357-7311.
April 15 — May 29 Rogersville In Bloom: Self Guided Driving/Walking Tour. Rogersville in Bloom is a showcase of our community’s beauty and historical significance. Take a self-guided stroll through beautiful Historic Rogersville and discover hidden charms and history. For more information contact the Rogersville/ Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce, 110 East Kyle Street. Call 423-272-2186.
April 22 Cherokee Lake Power Clean Up: 9-11 a.m. sponsored by the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce and Holston Electric Cooperative. meet at 9 a.m. at Quarryville Boat Dock. Call 423-272-2186 or 423-272-8821 for more information.
April 24 Rogersville Heritage Association Salad Luncheon: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The luncheon is a fundraiser for the preservation of Rogersville historical properties. $10 Donation. Tickets available at the door. For more information call 423-272-1961 or email directorrogersvilleheritage.org
April 29 Rogersville “Bike Nite” Motorcyle Spring Show: 5-8 p.m. Historic Downtown Rogersville. For more information call 423-272-2186.
May
May 1 National Day of Prayer: Rogersville Town Square, Main Street, Rogersville, TN at noon. For more information contact Rev. Sheldon Livesay at 423-921-8044.
May 1 through October 30 Bulls Gap Farmers Market: Saturdays beginning at 8 a.m. For more information, call 423-235-5216.
May 13 Chamber Golf Tournament McDonald’s Golf Course: 4 Man Scramble begins at 9 a.m. For more information call the Chamber Office: 423-272-2186.
May 13 Cruise In At The Farm at Bulls Gap City Park: Located at 285 N. VFW Road, Bulls Gap beginning at 10 a.m. For more info call 423-754-5407 or 423-353-0668.
May 26 Cruise In On the Square: 6-9 p.m. Plaques are given to the first 50 cars. Entertainment, children play area. Pre 1989 Car Show. People Choice Trophy. Rogersville Main Street For more information, call 423-272-2186.
May 29 Memorial Day Service on Rogersville Town Square: Sponsored by American Legion Post 21 beginning at 11 a.m. Contact Scott Foulks 423-523-5584.
June
June 3 Vintage Market Day/Junk Jam: A unique vintage inspired outdoor market featuring original mixed media art, antiques, antique inspired clothing and jewelry, repurposed finds, home decor, architectural salvage, outdoor furnishings, seasonal plantings, and consumable yummies. Vintage Market/Junk Jam is a unique opportunity to display your talent and passion. 423-272-1961.
June 3 Nerf Wars Event: Mount Carmel City Park beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call 423-357-7311.
June 9 Cruise In on the Square: 6-9 p.m. Plaques are given to the first 50 cars. Entertainment – Pre 1989 Car Show. People’s Choice Trophy. Rogersville Main Street For more information call 423-272-2186.
June 10 Cruise In At The Farm at Bulls Gap City Park: 1-6 p.m. Open Show Contact 423-754-5407 or 423-353-0668.
June 17 Jeep Show: Rogersville Main Street Entry fee $20.00 — Entertainment Trophies Awarded in three categories. For More information call 423-754-3351.
June 23 Chamber Annual Dinner & Dance: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Silent Auction. For More information or tickets call 423-272-2186.
July
July 4 July 4th Parade: 11 a.m.: Line-up at East Rogersville Baptist Church Parking Lot at 10:00. For parade information call 423-272-2186.
July 4 Fourth of July Celebration: Rogersville City Park and Fireworks for more information www.rogersville4thofjuly.org
July 4 Fireworks/Bands: Mount Carmel July 4th on Main Street 6 p.m.
July 7 Cruise In On the Square: 6-9 p.m. Plaques are given to the first 50 cars. Live Entertainment – Pre 1989 Car Show. People’s Choice Trophy. Rogersville Main Street For more information call 423-272-2186.
July 8 Cruise In At The Farm: Bulls Gap City Park 10 a.m. to 4 .m. Contact 423-754-5407 or 423-353-0668.
July 29 Back to School Splash: Mount Carmel City Park Water Event For more information call 423-357-7311.
August
August 11 Cruise In On the Square: 6-9 p.m. Plaques are given to the first 50 cars. Entertainment Pre 1989 Car Show. People’s Choice Trophy. Rogersville Main Street For more information call 423-272-2186.
August 12 Cruise In At The Farm: Bulls Gap City Park 1-6 p.m. Open Show Contact 423-754-5407 or 423-353-0668.
August 19 Eat, Drink & Be Charitable Event: Rogersville Heritage Association fundraiser 6-9 p.m. at the Hale Springs Inn. Live entertainment and silent auction. For more information 423-272-1961.
August 19 Ride Like Hale Bicycle Race: Charity bike ride through scenic Hawkins County to raise funds for the Chip Hale Center. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. at Hawkins Elementary, and the ride will start at 8 a.m. For information call 423-272-3966.
September
September 1-2 Surgoinsville River Front Festival: Organized by Town of Surgoinsville, the annual festival features crafts, flea market, information booths and antique/collectibles exhibitors, and food booths. There will be stage with Local talent and the hours will be Friday 4-9pm, and Saturday noon to 9:30pm. For more information, call 423-345-2213.
September 8 Cruise In On the Square: 6-9 p.m. Plaques are given to the first 50 cars. Entertainment – by the Shooter Band Pre -1989 Car Show. People’s Choice Trophy. For more information call 423-272-2186.
September 16 Rogersville Bike Night Motorcycle Show: 5-9 p.m, Historic Downtown Rogersville, Plaques to be given to the first 100 motorcycles, and Entertainment. Trophies awarded in three different categories. For more information, call 423-272-2186.
September 23 Cruise In At The Farm: Bulls Gap City Park 1-6 p.m. Open Show Contact 423-754-5407 or 423-353-0668.
October
October 7 Fall Jeep Show: 5-8 p.m. Entry fee $20. Select Parking $40. Entertainment Trophies Awarded in three categories. For More information call 423-754-3351.
October 7 Mount Carmel Fall Festival: Main Street for more information call 423-357-7311.
October 13 Chili Cook Off: 3-5 p.m. Entertainment at Hale Springs Inn Court Yard Bring your team and compete for bragging rights for the best chili. For more info and application call 423-272 -1962 or go on line at www.rogersvilleheritage.org
Children’s Parade Line up and Judging: First Baptist Church Parking Lot at 5 p.m., parade starts at 5:30. For more information call 423-272-2186.
October 13 Cruise In On the Square: 6-9 p.m. Plaques are given to the all participates Entertainment – Pre 1989 Car Show. People’s Choice Trophy. Cruise through downtown Rogersville, line up are Armstrong Road. For more information call 423-272-2186.
October 14-15 Heritage Days Craft Show: October 14 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 16 noon to 6 p.m. Arts & Crafts Show, Quilt Show, Art Show, Tractor Show, Demonstrator Yard, Children area, and Entertainment Stage. For more information call 423-272-1961
October 20-22 Bulls Gap Craft & Music Festival Food: Crafts & Music. Contact Info Email: Jeanetteedens@ymail.com Call: 423-923-0434 — 423-754-5407 or 865-221-0852.
October 31 Trunk or Treat: Rogersville Historic District- 5-8 p.m. For more information call 423-272-2186.
November
November 11 Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. at the Hawkins County Courthouse Lawn.
November 24 Black Friday: Merchant Extravaganza Shop Local – open house for many downtown merchants great sales. Nov. 25 Shop Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27 shop local businesses online.
November 29 Mount Carmel Tree Lighting: Main Street 6 p.m. For more information call 423-357-7311.
December
December 1 Town of Bulls Gap Christmas Tree Lighting: Downtown Bulls Gap. For more information call 423-235-5216.
December 2 Rogersville Christmas Parade: Line up at 3 p.m. East Rogersville Baptist Church Parking Lot / Rogersville Middle School Parking Lot. Parade at 4 p.m. This year’s theme is Tennessee Christmas. No live animals. Application available at 423-272-2186.
December 2 Rogersville Tree Lighting: 5:30 p.m. – Rogersville Courthouse Lawn. Live entertainment 423-272-2186.
December 2 The Elf Shop: Noon to 3 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce office, 110 East Kyle Street. Shopping experience for children to purchase gifts from $1-$5 includes gift wrap. Write a letter to Santa or dropped off their letter in the special North Pole mail box with return address included, Santa will send a reply. For information call 423-272-2186.
December 2 Hale Springs Inn Breakfast with Santa: 8-10 a.m. Children can decorate a cookie and make an ornament and visit with Santa. Reservation required. For more information call 423-272-5171.
December 2 Town of Church Hill Christmas Parade: 11 am. Line up at 10 a.m. at the Senior Center. Call 423-357-6161 for more information.
December 3 Bulls Gap Christmas Parade: Line up at Bulls Gap School 1 p.m., parade at 2 p.m. For more information call the Town of Bulls Gap 423-235-5216.
December 9 Town of Mount Carmel Christmas Parade: Line up at Hardees at 2 p.m., parade at 3 p.m. Call 423-357-7311 for more information.
December 9 Town of Surgoinsville Christmas Parade: Line up starts as 10 a.m. at the Methodist Church, parade at 11 a.m. No live animals and there is no sign up. For more information call 423-345-2213.
December Rogersville Heritage Association Christmas Tour of Homes: Date to be announced. For more information call 423-272-1961
December 16 Tacky Sweater Party: Hale Springs Inn, 7-10 p.m., for more information call 423-272-5171 or 423-272-1961.
December 16 Mount Carmel Santa Run: City Wide beginning at 8 a.m. For more information call 423-357-7211.