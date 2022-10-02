Enjoy an evening under the stars along the Bays Mountain Reservoir from the comfort of your own kayak. It’ll be a calm and relaxing evening like no other.
Bays Mountain Park is offering kayak stargazing programs this week and in early October. Join park staff in the middle of the reservoir for a guided hike through the night sky.
The program is an astronomy class with a twist where you’ll learn about the constellations and the viewable planets with the naked eye.
Kayak Stargazing programs will be held 7-8 p.m. on October 4th, 6th and 13th. The cost is $5 per person for non-members.
Participants are required to bring their own kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard and paddling equipment, along with a Type III personal flotation device. You will also be allowed some time to paddle around the lake as you wait for the sky to darken.
To register for one of the programs visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” button on the main page. From there, click on the “Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium” link and select Kayak Stargazing.
Annually, more than 200,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park making it one of the State of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions, according to the State of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. One of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,750 acres, Bays Mountain Park features roughly 44 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, fun exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line, trails for mountain biking and much, much more.