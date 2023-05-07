The Rogersville First United Methodist Church is hosting a free concert the evening of May 20 featuring a performance by “King’s Cadence”.
King’s Cadence is a male “gospel-rooted” quartet that has been a dream of KC Armstrong’s since 1994.
After serving 20 years collectively with The US Air Force Singing Sergeants and The US Army Chorus and moving back to Tennessee, KC reconnected with some old buddies in the East Tennessee area and started King’s Cadence.
As a Christ-centered ministry, their vision is to sing great songs to people who are yearning for GOOD NEWS, an encouraging word, or maybe just something to smile about
Although their first concert together as King’s Cadence was not until 2019, each member has been singing gospel music with other groups for decades! All four men have had vocal training at the collegiate level and hold degrees in music.
Collectively they bring years of experience and a variety of musical styles to the platform. Having been friends since 1996, they originally met in studio sessions and performing with ensembles based out of the Chattanooga area.
The concert is free and begins at 6 p.m. A love offering will be received after the concert. Rogersville First United Methodist Church is located at110 Colonial Road, Rogersville