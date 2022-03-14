Florence Griffith Joyner flew to fame in the 1980s as a sprinter who set world record times in the 100 meters (10.49 seconds) and 200 meters (21.34 seconds).
She was born in 1959 in Los Angeles and started running at age 7, chasing jackrabbits to help improve her speed. She trained with coach Bob Kersee at the University of California and took silver at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.
While she was blazing fast and now adorned with medals, it was Griffith’s fashion sense that grabbed the spotlight. She wore six-inch decorated fingernails, long hair and also sported eye-catching racing suits. In 1987, she married Al Joyner, winner of the 1984 gold medal in the triple jump and brother of heptathlon champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee.
The next year, in 1988, the changes in her starting technique and weight training paid off. She set a world record in the 100-meter sprint in the 1988 Olympic trials, blasting the old mark by more than a quarter of a second. At that year’s Olympics in Seoul, she won three gold medals — in the 100 meters, 200 meters and the 4x100 meter relay) and a silver in the 4x400 meter relay. She was given the Sullivan Award as America’s top amateur performer.
Griffith Joyner retired in 1989. She established a foundation for underprivileged children and served as the co-chair for the President’s Council on Physical Fitness. She was inducted into the Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1995, and began working on a comeback for the Olympics, but was hindered by an Achilles injury.
Despite rumors, FloJo never tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. She passed 11 drug tests in 1988 alone.
“We performed all possible and imaginable analyses on her,” IOC medical commission chairman Alexandre de Merode said. “We never found anything. There should not be the slightest suspicion.”
In 1989, she even designed the uniforms for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers
Griffith Joyner died of an epileptic seizure in 1998. She was only 38. She is survived by her husband and their daughter, Mary Joyner, who is a singer-songwriter, danger, musician and performer.