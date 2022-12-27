The Surgoinsville Middle School production of Annie wrapped on Dec. 14 after entertaining more than 2,000 people during a 10 show run. All photos courtesy of Josh Fritts
Surgoinsville Middle School’s production of Annie Jr. wrapped Wednesday after ten successful performances over the past two weeks.
Over 50 students from Surgoinsville Middle, Surgoinsville Elementary, Rogersville City School, Church Hill Intermediate, and Church Hill Middle worked together to bring this show to over 2,000 people.
Dec. 2-4 featured three community shows which averaged around 200 spectators each.
During school on Dec. 12-14 approximately 1,700 students and teachers from 10 area elementary, middle, and high schools attended the seven shows performed across three days.
Next up, Surgoinsville Middle School plans to perform The Wizard of Oz Youth Edition on May 12-14.
Auditions will be in January. SMS plays are a countywide endeavor and Middle School students from across Hawkins County are encouraged to audition.
Email Joshua.fritts@hck12.net for more information.
