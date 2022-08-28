While crafters have always been a part of the “re-use” movement — whether it is saving scraps from one project to use in another or harvesting materials from a discarded item — today there is an even louder clarion call to practice sustainable crafting.
Sustainable crafting involves any do-it-yourself crafts that support health and well-being in our ecosystem. They involve taking actions and using materials that contribute to saving the environment and natural resources.
Recycling
Recyling and re-using can tap into a crafter’s creativity. Rather than throw away an old pair of jeans, cut them up and use the fabric pieces for other projects. Collect and organize things you might otherwise throw out and figure out ways to repurpose them. Often just doing an internet search with the name of the material and “DIY craft” can turn up many ideas.
Doing this helps keep trash out of landfills and saves on the purchasing of new materials. It forms the foundation of sustainable crafting.
Sustainable Crafting Materials
There are many ways to tap into sustainable crafting materials. Whenever you can, use natural materials and avoid plastics. Once you have sourced a supplier, consider grouping with other local crafters to buy materials in bulk and save on not only the financial cost of shipping, but the carbon cost of shipping.
If you work with yarn, shop for eco-friendly yarns. Some brands are made from materials that would otherwise go to waste. Ecocult recommends avoiding the following yarns: acrylic, nylon and ones with synthetic dyes. It recommends using ethically sourced wool, silk, upcycled yarn, organic cotton, Tencel and local or artisan yarns.
If you do ceramics, try to source your clay locally. Avoid the more rare clay as finding it can disrupt the environment. Consider gathering your own clay.
Craft Scotland suggests collaborating with brickworks who might let you reclaim their offcuts or mining from the excavation waste of quarries. It is something that can further root your practice locally.
When it comes to glazes, look for non-toxic, non-harmful colorants and naturally derived dyes.
Use kilns as efficiently as possible. Stagger their use in studios and use sustainable fuel.
Evaluate your Supplier
Be careful about who you use as a supplier for your crafting supplies. Investigate them to see what their sustainability practices are. Do they have a sustainability statement? Do they have a process for controlling toxic waste? Do they have cruelty free policies? How close are they to you — the more local they are, the less carbon is expended in having it shipped to you.
Everyone can do their part to make what they do more sustainable, to protect the planet from climate change. Look at your craft business and pick at least one thing you can do this year to make your business more sustainable.