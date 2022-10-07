Miss Food City 2021

Food City is seeking contestants for its Nov. 19 Miss Food City pageant. In this photo from the 2021 Miss Food City pageant are (L-R) Rilee Barnette of Castlewood, VA — second runner-up; Elizabeth McReynolds of Coeburn, VA — Miss Food City 2022; Kassandra Looschen of Crossville, TN — first runner-up; and Jordyn Newell of Waynesville, NC — Miss Photogenic.

 contributed

Each year, the annual Miss Food City Pageant showcases young women from across the region.

