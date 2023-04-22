PIGEON FORGE – As spring continues to blossom, Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival offers park guests a brilliant backdrop for fun in the Smokies, thanks to more than one million blooms, the fresh tastes of spring, and unique entertainment offerings throughout the park.
The festival begins April 21 and continues through June 11
Celebrating its fourth season in 2023, this event transforms Dollywood into a breathtaking display of Mother Nature’s finest handiwork. Elaborate floral installations emerge around every corner, translating nature into living art, each coming together to create an unbelievable presentation of color and wonder.
Dollywood’s signature lineup of beloved Mosaiculture icons return, including the topsy-turvy butterfly umbrella, woodland animal friends and the touching depiction of Dolly’s mother crafting the Coat of Many Colors.
Other guest-favorite icons also return like the mallard duck, a peacock and a beekeeper tending to a hive. These sculptures are designed in partnership with Mosaicultures International, a Montreal-based company that specializes in the art of elaborate floral decorations.
Just “bee”-side the beekeeper Mosaiculture in Craftsman’s Valley is a brand-new exhibit that puts the focus on nature’s noble pollinator, the honey bee. Hug-a-Bee Honey, owned by Sevierville native Alan Frankenberg, displays hives, showcases beekeeping techniques and educates park guests about the importance of the honey bee in our natural ecosystem.
Frankenberg has a varied culinary background, working as a corporate chef for Cracker Barrel, as well as wine director at the Waldorf Astoria in Orlando, and most recently, food and beverage director at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. He now balances his day job with his passion for educating the public about the conservation of the honey bee.
“This time of year always puts a little ‘spring’ in my step,” Dolly Parton said with a laugh. “Seriously though, there really is nothing like springtime in the Smokies. It is truly amazing to see all of God’s creation blooming to life all around us in these mountains. Our people put a lot of hard work into making sure all of the flowers inside Dollywood stay as beautiful as the ones He has put everywhere for us to enjoy. I hope everyone will come experience this special time in the Smoky Mountains.”
While admiring the vivid colors blooming throughout the park, guests also can explore a menu crafted with inspiration from fresh spring flavors and Smoky Mountain flair. Returning for this year is the tasting pass, which allows guests to partake in multiple food items at different festival locations.
The tasting pass, which can be purchased in the park or online, is $36.99 plus tax or $33.99 plus tax for gold and diamond passholders. With this pass, guests can sample five food offerings at Flower & Food Festival culinary locations. This year’s festival menu features a Cuban sandwich with mojo sauce, street tacos, pretzel crab melt, garlic butter shrimp mac & cheese, bulgogi nachos, street corn salad, quinoa salad, berries and honey funnel cakes, and hand-decorated flower-themed cookies and cupcakes among many other tasty spring dishes.
Returning this year, performers from Australia’s SWAY combine theatrical elements and acrobatics for the artful show called “Bloom!” The surprising experience takes place high above ground with the performers situated atop sway poles. Guests will not want to miss this elevated combination of performance and athleticism.
Dollywood’s streets are filled with music during the Flower & Food Festival. The Hall Sisters, as well as local favorite Kelle Jolly, will perform during the festival in Craftsman’s Valley. A returning favorite show, “A Brighter Day,” features five daily performances at the Back Porch Theater. All shows are included with park admission. A full schedule of live performances is available at Dollywood.com.
Back to provide shade along Showstreet is the mesmerizing Umbrella Sky, which brings together hundreds of colorful umbrellas in a brilliant, suspended arrangement that makes for an “Instagram-worthy” background.
Guests looking to capture picture-perfect memories at Dollywood can stop by several locations in the park for an amazing photo. These include the Hillside Carpet Display that brings a florally-crafted sunset to Rivertown Junction and the pathways of Adventures in Imagination that are decorated with creative chalk art portraits.