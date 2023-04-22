Dolly's mom

Among the floral sculptures returning in 2023 are the touching depiction of Dolly’s mother crafting the Coat of Many Colors.

 Courtesy of Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE – As spring continues to blossom, Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival offers park guests a brilliant backdrop for fun in the Smokies, thanks to more than one million blooms, the fresh tastes of spring, and unique entertainment offerings throughout the park.

