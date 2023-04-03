Spring is the time for baby bunnies and itty-bitty chickies. If the Easter Bunny is planning on leaving your family some cute little fuzzballs in the basket this year, remember that those little babies soon get bigger and that either pet is a multiyear commitment.
Taking Care of a Bunny
Think of getting a rabbit as the same kind of commitment level as a dog or a cat, rabbit advocate Natalie L. Reeves told Chewy.com. Except they’re much more delicate, with bones that break easily.
“Rabbits are very different than almost any animal on earth, as they are domesticated pets, yet they have very little in common with our dogs, cats or birds,” Dr. Tiffany Margolin, DVM, said. “In truth, they are most like the horse in that their digestive system is the most important and susceptible part of their bodies when it comes to health.”
Rabbits are intelligent, social creatures that want to be part of the family. So they will need a safe space indoors that is at least four feet square in size, Chewy says. It should have enough room for a litter box and heavy bowls for food and water that aren’t easily overturned. There should also be places for them to hide and flat areas that aren’t wire to protect delicate bunny feet. You’ll also need bedding, such as a soft paper litter.
As cuddly as they look, most rabbits do not like to be picked up. Chewy suggests laying on the floor and reading or doing another quiet activity and letting the bunny come to you. Once she does, pet it gently on the head and cheeks or upper back. Stay away from the tail.
Rabbits should be spayed or neutered to prevent unintentional breeding and will need yearly vet exams. Monitor it carefully for changes in its behavior, particularly with regard to eating habits.
“Rabbits are prone to get gastrointestinal ailments (which can be fatal) if not treated successfully,” Margolin said.
Talk to your vet about your rabbit’s diet, but it should include a grassy hay and, for adult rabbits, a pellet food with leafy greens as a treat.
Taking Care of Chicks
Baby chickens are adorable, but they can be a fair amount of work, especially for new chicken parents. Baby chicks don’t like to be alone (neither do grown chickens, for that matter) and for that reason, many breeders won’t sell you just one chick.
When you get your chicks home, they’ll need a safe brooding area with walls at least 18 inches high and free of drafts. You also want to keep it away from other household pets such as dogs and cats. Put a screen or a towel over your box. You will also need to provide a safe heat source for the baby chicks until they are fully feathered. The temperature at the bottom of your brooder box should be 95-100 degrees for the first two weeks, then reduced about 5 degrees each week until the chicks are a month old. Be careful with brooder lamps because they are a heat source and, as such, can start fires.
Chicks need bedding such as pine shavings that will need to be changed daily. They will also need water and chick starter feed in separate containers. If the chicks aren’t drinking, you may need to dip their beaks into the water to show them how it’s done. Never let baby chicks go without clean water.
Provide chicks with a roost so they can perch off the ground and, as they start to feather out, take them outside in an enclosure. Provide them with a tray of sand so they can take dust baths and keep themselves clean.
Always wash your hands after handling your chicks as chickens can carry salmonella, even if they are clean. Clean their waterers and feeders regularly, as well as their brooder boxes and enclosures. At six weeks old, move them outside to a secure hen house so long as it’s not too cold in your area.