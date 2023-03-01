While money always matters, during retirement, every dollar counts.
If you’ve had many careers throughout your life or worked for places that closed or were bought out or sold, you may have lost track of some of your retirement accounts. You wouldn’t be alone.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics say that people who were born between 1957 and 1964 worked an average of 12.4 jobs between the ages of 18 and 54. That’s a lot of places where you might have a pension or retirement account.
Other people lose track of accounts because they have a spouse who died and they were unaware of some of the accounts they had with former employers.
Capitalize, a firm that works with retirement assets, did a study that found as of May 2021, there was $1.35 trillion unclaimed dollars in 24 million different 401(k) accounts. The average balance in these accounts is $55,400.
And those are just 401(k) accounts. There are other forms of retirement accounts from IRAs to pensions.
Finding missing money
Sometimes an employer turns money over to a state’s unclaimed property fund and you can search for it at your state’s treasury site. It’s a good idea to do this every few years anyway in case you have unclaimed money from other sources. Another place you can go is missingmoney.com. They’ll help you find missing money in any state. This can include lost pay, uncashed checks from insurance companies or refunds from utility companies.
In a February 2022 article, the AARP recommended several steps for tracking down missing accounts, starting with making a list of everywhere that you or your spouse worked where you contributed to a 401(k). Call them and ask whether they still have an account in your name. Update your contact information with them. They recommend rolling your 401(k) money into a new 401(k) or an IRA to consolidate multiple accounts and keep better track of them.
Sometimes plans are hard to find because the company that held them went out of business or the plan was abandoned during bankruptcy filings. This is where the Department of Labor can be of help. The Employee Benefits Security Administration lets you search for abandoned benefits at https://www.askebsa.dol.gov/AbandonedPlanSearch/. You can also file a Form 5500 with them to search for missing assets.
Another site to visit is pbgc.gov. This is the website for the governmental agency that protects retirement income for people in the private sector with defined pension benefit plans. They report that more than 80,000 people have not claimed their pension benefits.
If you think you might be one of those 80,00o people, you can call their office at 1-800-400-7242 and ask them to conduct a search for you. (TTY/ASCII users can call 711.) When you call, be prepared to provide your name, social security number, mailing address, daytime and evening phone numbers, the company that you worked for and the dates that you were with them.
AARP also issues a warning — claiming your money is free. Run fast from anyone who tries to charge you to recover your assets. However, if you have hired a financial advisor for other reasons, this is one task that they might be able to do for you.