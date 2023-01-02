January is a great time to resolve to care for oneself throughout the year.
According to Southern New Hampshire University researchers, engaging in a self-care routine has been clinically proven to provide a whole slew of mental, physical, social-emotional and spiritual benefits.
Resolutions related to self-care can prevent you putting it on the back burner as you take care of everyone else.
What is self-care? According to Judy Rooney, a licensed social worker at the Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Medical Campus, self-care is “defined as the intentional practice of taking action to preserve or improve one’s own health, well-being and happiness, in particular during times of stress … self-care is not a little treat we give ourselves every now and then, we are talking about developing a sustainable practice to build resilience, health and well-being.”
Mental Health
How can self-care help your mental health? The Southern New Hampshire University researchers say that a self-care routine can help “to reduce or eliminate anxiety and depression, reduce stress, improve concentration, minimize frustration and anger, increase happiness, improve energy and more.”
Physical Health
Those same researchers list the benefits of physical self-care as reducing heart disease, stroke and cancer. Elizabeth Scott, an author and educator, wrote for VeryWellMind that physical self-care includes the food you eat, the water you drink, how much sleep you get, how much physical activity get, and getting proper health care and following medical advice.
Social-Emotional Health
Human beings are social creatures. We need contact with other people to stay healthy. The amount of contact we need varies among individuals, but nurturing strong relationships helps keep you happy and healthy.
Likewise, we need to be able to have a healthy relationship with our emotions. Scott says people should develop coping skills to deal with such emotions as anger, anxiety and sadness. One way to do this is to have a healthy outlet to be able to talk about your emotions, whether that is with a professional, a partner or a close friend. Plan time for leisure activities that help you process your emotions.
Spiritual Health Care
Spirituality comes in many forms. It is ultimately a belief in something beyond what we can see, hear and touch, something beyond the physical and sensory level. It can take the form of a belief in a higher power or a greater connection to others and to the world. Spiritual health care helps us realize meaning in life.
Scott reports that research has shown that people who include religion and spirituality in their lifestyle are generally healthier. Spiritual self-care can involve meditation, attending a religious service, prayer or many other rituals.
Self-Care Resolutions
Here are some sample self-care resolutions you can make:
• Subscribe to a spa for monthly treatments.
• Meditate three times a week.
• Take medication as prescribed.
• Spend time in a garden or gardening every week.
• Schedule weekly time with friends.
• Choose a mantra of the day that provides positive reinforcement for your daily activities.
• Say no to negative people.
• Increase the fruits and vegetables you eat each day.