From an artist's view point, the Show-Me State is a great motto. I change my perspective and see form, color, shadows, expression, a story. In my perspective, television has no place. It contrives its own history, but I need to go and discover it myself. As Revelation speaks of a famine, not of food, but of reality. We live in a world of vast information; yet Amos says, people will be starving for truth. In the new earth, there will be streets of gold. Not actual gold, but of truth purified seventy times. A place where we can go with confidence for news and discover what is true and faithful. And as an artist, looking and seeing in person is the best way.

