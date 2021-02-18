From an artist's view point, the Show-Me State is a great motto. I change my perspective and see form, color, shadows, expression, a story. In my perspective, television has no place. It contrives its own history, but I need to go and discover it myself. As Revelation speaks of a famine, not of food, but of reality. We live in a world of vast information; yet Amos says, people will be starving for truth. In the new earth, there will be streets of gold. Not actual gold, but of truth purified seventy times. A place where we can go with confidence for news and discover what is true and faithful. And as an artist, looking and seeing in person is the best way.
John Fulton is the Artist of the Month at The Local Artists Gallery
