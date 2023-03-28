Joseph Moore, coordinator of Moore Vendor Events recently announced the first of four craft fair and vendor events will be held at Surgoinsville riverfront Park this coming weekend.
Originally scheduled for the Church Hill Farmers Market, Moore ran into a snag with issues from their insurance company not allowing this type of event in their parking lot.
Moore contacted Mayor of Surgoinsville and was able to work out a solution to host the events at the well known Surgoinsville Riverfront Park.
Moore hosted his first event last year at the East End Bowling Lanes in Rogersville and had 25 vendors and lots of community support. Moore is hoping this new location will provide an even larger crowd for local vendors.
Moore is using banners on Highway 11-W, yard signs through out Hawkins County to reach the community as well as flyers in local businesses, newspapers, radio stations community calendars, and facebook. All of the vendors are also asked to share the flyer on their media and business pages to help promote the events.
Moore says he is a small business owner as well and has traveled as far as Knoxville, Elizabethon, Bristol and areas in between as a vendor. As a resident of Church Hill, Moore sees the need for more vendor events for Hawkins County as there are a lot of small business owners within his county.
He added, “It is my goal to bring small business owners to the front of the scenes in one location to help increase their sales and get their names out to the public. There are a lot of unique crafters in our area and their products should be showcased for the community.”
Moore is still accepting vendors for the upcoming event which is March 31-April 2 from 9a.m. to 7p.m.; June 23-24, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Nov. 17-18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vendor participation is not limited to Hawkins County residents.
If you would like more information on becoming a vendor, you may contact Moore at 423-327-8026, email moorevendorevents0421@gmail.com or follow us on facebook – Moore Vendor Events VIP.
Moore has also set up a group page for the public on facebook at Surgoinsville Riverfront Vendors and Crafts that the community is invited to join to keep up on future events.
Moore hopes to eventually add more entertainment including music as the events grow to allow the community to come out and have some family fun, enjoy the river scenery, all while supporting local small business owners.