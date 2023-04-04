Spring has sprung for most of us, and flowers popping up and fresh green leaves unfurling have many families itching to get outside. A great way to commemorate the season is to plant a spring garden. Here’s how to get started.
What Does Your Garden Grow?
Gather the family together and plan what you want to grow. This is a great activity for the whole family. Find your USDA growing zone to help you pick plants that will thrive in your area. You can also contact your area agricultural extension service for a list of plants that will do well in spring.
Other than that, you’ll need to think of what you want to grow. Are there cooks in the family? Think about fruits, veggies and herbs. Flowers are also a great choice. Think about if you want fragrance in the yard, cut flowers or if you want perennials that will come back year after year.
Pick Your Spot
Most vegetables and flowers need to have at least six hours of sunlight, so find a spot in your hard that gets plenty of sunshine. If you have more shade than rays in your yard, don’t worry, there are plenty of other plants that love shade, too. Talk to the experts at your local garden center for some great ideas for shade gardens.
You’ll also want to avoid slopes so that your plants are watered evenly and pick a spot that’s visible so you and your family can enjoy it. Make sure it’s near enough to water so that it’s easy for you to water your new garden.
Preparing Your Garden
If there’s sod, slice that up and remove it. Work on the soil to improve it with compost, or ready-made organic soil and conditioners. Dig these into your existing soil and water it just enough that the soil is moist before planting.
Read the requirements for plant spacing and depth before you start planting and make sure to plant after all danger of frost has passed. Once your plants are in the ground, water them but not too much. Once the roots are established, you can ease up on the watering.
You can also cover the top of your garden with a layer of mulch for moisture retention and to keep weeds out. Put at least two inches of mulch over the surface of the soil. Make sure it’s an organic mulch such as bark, cocoa bean shells or compost that will also help nourish the soil as it decomposes.