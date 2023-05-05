Farmhouse in the Valley will host a series of Appalachian Heritage events beginning Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. with cooking classes taught by a local favorite.
Connie Reeves, who operated Ms. Bea’s Restaurant in downtown Rogersville for years, will present her first in a series of “make and take” cooking classes teaching how to make homemade dough using the same recipes and techniques that Appalachian home cooks used hundreds of years ago.
Participants will make their own dough to make cream biscuits, cheese biscuits, fried fruit pies, dumplings for chicken, and blackberry dumplings. The class will be hands-on and everyone will take home recipes and homemade baked goods at the conclusion of class.
Also on May 20 an Appalachian basket class taught by local master artist Patsy Mauk will be held at 1 p.m. at the Farmhouse.
Participants will make and take a cocktail napkin basket. This Beginner’s Level 1 project is a prerequisite to a series of leveled classes leading to advanced projects. Level 2 basketry, chair weaving, and handled baskets will be scheduled throughout the remainder of the year at the Farmhouse.
Farmhouse in the Valley, located at 573 Carters Valley Loop near the Highway 11-W intersection, is becoming a “cultural hub” and classroom for food and cooking, local artisans, and craftsmen.
Information on classes and events can be found on the Farmhouse in the Valley Facebook page or by calling 423-956-3074.