Connie Reeves

Connie Reeves, who operated Ms. Bea’s Restaurant in downtown Rogersville for years, will teach Appalachian cooking at Farmhouse in the Valley beginning May 20.

Farmhouse in the Valley will host a series of Appalachian Heritage events beginning Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. with cooking classes taught by a local favorite.

