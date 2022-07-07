Rogersville Fourth of July organizers Mark DeWitte, top left, and Dr. Blaine Jones, top second from right, kick back Monday evening at the Rogersville City Park to enjoy the fruits of their labor — what was advertised as the biggest Rogersville fireworks show ever. All pre-fireworks photos by Sheldon Livesay. All fireworks explosion shots by Randy Ball.
Mark DeWitte and I wanted to thank a bunch of folks who helped us have another successful Rogersville 4th of July Celebration.
First and foremost, we thank God who gives us the opportunity to give back to the community and area we love — and, the weather wasn’t bad at all!
Melissa Nelson did a fantastic job with what I thought was the best parade we have ever had! The combo Cherokee and Volunteer band was absolutely unbelievable! What a fantastic job by those young men and women!
The Town of Rogersville is always so cooperative and hospitable for our Celebration – what great hosts!
Matthew Elkins and the Rogersville Parks and Rec Department; Travis Fields, Director of Public Safety and the Rogersville Fire and Police Departments; Mark Morley and the Rogersville Street & Sanitation Department; Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department, Lt. Butch Gallion and his Trusties (they cleaned up the Park afterwards); and the Hawkins County EMS – all did a fantastic job.
Of course, without Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company (Bob, Julie and Garret Smith) and all of our wonderful Sponsors, we would not have even been able to have the show!
A special thanks to WRGS Radio, Jay and Debbie; and to Jeff and his crew at the Rogersville Review for always being there to help us get the word out. Mark and I say “THANK YOU” to everyone who had a part in this awesome event!