Laurel Run Falls is about a mile hike from the park entrance. The county recently installed new bridges to make the journey easier.
The Holston River at Laurel Run Park.
Laurel Run Park hikers enjoy a visit to Logger Falls.
One of several picnic shelters at Laurel Run Park.
The entrance to Laurel Run Park.
The playground
Wildflowers are in bloom at Laurel Run Park.
Wildflowers at Laurel Run Park.
Just off Goshen Valley Road, and along the southern bank of the Holston River near Church Hill is Laurel Run Park which features a wide variety of attractions and family activities.
