Ghouls of all types took part in last year’s Walters State night at Frightmare Manor in Talbott. This year’s event is Oct. 30.
WaltersStateFrightmareManor
The Walters State National Alumni Associations invites alumni and friends to enjoy Walters State night at Frightmare Manor in Talbott on Oct. 30.
Frightmare Manor has been ranked as the sixth scariest haunted house in America. It spans 20 acres and offers multiple walk-through scary attractions.
Tickets purchased through Walters State are available for the discounted price of $25 for the night of Oct. 30.
Attractions are open 7-10 p.m. Walters State tickets also come with free parking and access to the event barn with free snacks, games and music from 6-10 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the barn or by visiting Room 326 in the Dr. Jack E. Campbell College Center on the Morristown Campus.
Those who purchase tickets before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, will be entered to win a special Walters State gift basket.
For more information, contact Jonathan Nash, assistant director for alumni affairs and annual giving, at 423-585-6976 or email Jonathan.Nash@ws.edu
