Ghouls of all types took part in last year’s Walters State night at Frightmare Manor in Talbott. This year’s event is Oct. 30.

 contributed

The Walters State National Alumni Associations invites alumni and friends to enjoy Walters State night at Frightmare Manor in Talbott on Oct. 30.

