Kingsport is pleased to announce a new arts & crafts festival debuting next spring – The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The three-day festival will be held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
Kingsport is pleased to announce a new arts & crafts festival debuting next spring – The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The three-day festival will be held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
The festival is a partnership between the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, Engage Kingsport, the Kingsport Art Guild, Create Appalachia and the Inventor Center. Expect to see fine art and craft vendors at the three-day festival, including a gala, demonstrations, public art programs and more.
“We really want to make this the ‘greatest of all time’ festival that is truly a celebration of the art and talent that we find in our area,” said Hannah Powell, program coordinator for the KOCA. “We hope the best talents come out to join us and be a part of this celebration.”
If you would like to participate in this festival, applications are being accepted at: https://bit.ly/3XS4fja
There is no cost to apply, and the deadline is Jan. 13, 2023.
All applications will be reviewed by a selection committee and acceptance is by invitation only. If invited, the cost for each 10’ by 10’ booth is $115.
“Create Appalachia is really excited to be part of a festival that will bring the community together and showcase the creativity of regional artists, which is what we’re all about. It’s going to be a wonderful event,” says Katie Hoffman, Director of Create Appalachia.
For more information about the festival contact the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts at 423-392-8416 or visit arts.kingsporttn.gov.
The Office of Cultural Arts (OCA), part of the City of Kingsport, connects, coordinates and engages the public with a creative community. We operate the Renaissance Arts Center, the Farmers Market Pavilion, the Kingsport Carousel, the Carousel Fine Craft Show, Kingsport Public Art Program, Engage Kingsport Performing Arts Series and a broad range of support to the area’s arts organizations.
The OCA works in tandem with Engage Kingsport, Inc., the “Friends of the Cultural Arts” group, a private, volunteer-led 501©3 non-profit community organization.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.