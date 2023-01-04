New Year’s resolutions are easy to make, but not so easy to keep. Most people break their resolutions by February, according to the Business Insider.
A powerful tool in helping you keep your resolutions comes in the language that you use in making the resolution and in how you talk to yourself about them as you work on them.
The California Schools Resource Center recommends maintaining positive talk through three steps: swapping out positive for negative, eliminating negative words from your thoughts and going easy on yourself.
Self-talk matters. Henry Ford famously said, “Whether you think you can or think you can’t — you’re right.”
Identifying Negative Talk
What is negative talk? Some is easy to identify, such as when you start to beat yourself up or call yourself lazy or incompetent.
But sometimes it is expressed in such phrases as “I can’t,” “I’m not good enough,” or “I’m not able to.”
These phrases can be swapped out for more positive phrases such as “I can,” “I will learn how to,” and “I can try to.”
Frame your Resolutions Positively
Often we make resolutions for what we want to stop doing and frame them in negative ways using such words as “not” or “no” or “never.” We might say, “I am not going to eat as much.”
However, our brain often skips over the “not” and goes right to having you do what you resolved not to.
This is why it can be more helpful to create “I will,” or positive statements. “I will only eat three meals a day” or “I will reduce the amount of food on my plate by 20%.”
Be a Cheerleader
You have a choice to be a cheerleader or a critic. Being a cheerleader is a way to boost your confidence and bolster performance, while a critic is more likely to sabotage your success with its negative comments and criticism.
Be flexible with yourself and don’t let perfect be the enemy of good. If you have a day where you can’t keep your resolution, be prepared to start again the next day. The California Schools Resource Center advises that it can take three weeks to form a new habit.
When your self-talk starts to get negative, take a moment to recognize it and hit the pause button. Ponder how you can change that language into something more positive.
Speak in a compassionate manner to yourself, the way you would to a friend or to your child.
Create Some Distance
It is natural to talk about ourselves in the first person — that’s what first person is designed for. However, Ethan Kross, the laboratory director at the Emotional & Self-Control Lab at the University of Michigan, says that can add to a person’s anxiety or feelings of shame.
Instead, he recommends making it more of a challenge to solve rather than a threat by rephrasing the statements in second or third person, i.e., “Why are you not getting enough sleep?” or “Why is Tamara craving a cigarette?”
This creates a psychological distance that can lessen your discomfort and help you regulate the emotions that can interfere with good decision making.