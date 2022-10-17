Scott Herron’s knives are built to last a lifetime, and in some cases they’re made out of materials that have already lasted a lifetime — for a prehistoric mammal.
Herron, who is a Hawkins County native from Caney Creek, was among dozens of artist and craftsman selling creations this past weekend at the 43rd annual Rogersville Heritage Days.
Good artwork can’t be rushed, whether it’s a painting, a sculpture, or a knife.
“The quickest knife probable takes about 20 hours,” Herron said. “I’ll grind it out, and then I’ve got to heat treat it and temper, and then fit the handles in. Then I’ll do the shaping and my wife (Tosha Herron) does the my leather work.”
These aren’t $5 Walmart pocket knives. These are meant to be family heirlooms passed on from generation to generation.
The least expensive knife he sells is about $100, but they average around $325. Some of them are over $1,000. He brought a knife from her personal collection that took more than 120 hours to finish. If he made one like that to sell is would probably cost close to $2,700.
A big part of that price goes into the handle which is made from the tusk of the extinct mastodon. Mastodons, like their cousins the mammoths, are large mammals similar to today’s elephants and have been extinct for more than 10,000 years.
Also similar to elephants, mastodon tusks are like ivory.
Herron has a friend out west who deals in mastodon and mammoth tusks. Making you knife out of extinct animal does drive up the price.
“Most of them in mammoth tooth will average from $550 to $1,500,” Herron said. “To find a piece as big as this (knife in his personal collection) would cost a fortune.”
He also has knives with handles made form various types of wood that he finds on his grandfather’s farm in Caney Creek.
“A lot of it just came from firewood we were splitting or a tree fell, and I liked it,” Herron said. “Some came from behind a horse barn on Rt. 66.”
All Scott Herron knives have a lifetime guarantee. That is, they’re guaranteed as long as Scott Herron lives. After that you’re on your own.
‘I work at it every day’
Another local artists who utilizes local wood is Charlie Farrell from Surgoinsville who was selling handmade bowls and other items such as rolling pins, vases, and mortar and pestles.
Farrell was born in Connecticut and lived most of his life in New York State, but he prefers living in East Tennessee because the political climate here suits him better. Tennessee is a “live and let live” state, Farrell said.
East Tennessee also has excellent wood for carving into bowls, but it takes time to do it right.
How do you make them?
“With a little effort, and a lathe. Almost anybody could do it with a lot of practice. I work at it every day. I’m retired, and have been for a long time.”
Where do you get your wood?
“Almost anywhere I can get it for free. People give it to me mostly. I’ve got all kinds. I’ve got cherry, ash oak, maple, walnut, sycamore.”
Farrell said he was selling a lot of bowls Saturday.
“It’s a great show.”
The marriage of bacon and popcorn
Individually popcorn and bacon are hard to beat.
But, boutique popcorn entrepreneur Tammy Brewer from Dandridge came up with the idea of uniting the two, and based on public reaction Saturday it was a marriage made in heaven.
Brewer brought more than 50 freshly popped bags of “smokey bacon barbecue” popcorn to Heritage Days Saturday, and within three hours they were all gone.
“I came up with the idea for bacon flavored popcorn,” Brewer said. “We make it from flavors from Olive Nation and Firehouse Pantry. I should have made more.”
Brewer said she would be heading back to Dandridge Saturday night to make more bacon popcorn for Sunday. Meanwhile her other unusual flavors were still keeping her Heritage Days booth busy Saturday, even after the bacon flavored popcorn was gone.
“The dill pickle popcorn we have our own seasonings that we grind up, and we use the dill weed seasoning that’s grown at Tennessee Tech,” Brewer said. “We have chili cheese, which we use fresh seasonings, and cheddar cheese same thing.”
Brewer added, “We season it after we pop it. We mix it by hand, and use fresh, pure coconut oil.
As the inventor of smokey bacon barbecue popcorn, Brewer said she’s not worried about someone stealing her idea.
“I’ve got the recipe,” she said.
An Inn for all seasons
Joe Snyder is a painter from Johnson City who has drawn inspiration from downtown Rogersville. His specialty is city-scapes and town-scapes, and among his best sellers during Heritage Days were prints of his Hale Springs Inn pantings.
Although the Hale Springs Inn was the only Rogersville subject for sale in his booth, he had portraits of the building in fall, winter and spring. He even had a framed compilation of all three seasonal prints.
Aside from prints which sold for as low as $20, each he also had original paintings on canvas which sell for as much as $500 to $1,000.
“As a matter of fact, the greeting cards are only $3 each, so we can cover all budgets,” Snyder said.
His biggest seller Saturday were packs of 10 Hale Springs Inn winter Christmas cards for $20, as well as Dolly Parton prints.
Specifically they were prints of Dolly holding a guitar in her Porter Wagoner days, Snyder noted.
He also had downtown “city-scapes” of Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport, as well as a Bristol Motor Speedway portrait with Richard Petty’s 1970s race car parked out front.
“There’s a lot of beautiful towns in this region,” Snyder said. “I was working on more from downtown Rogersville, but I didn’t get it done in time for this show. The courthouse is especially beautiful and I want to do that.”