Sleeping Beauty

There will be two performances of “The Sleeping Beauty” on Saturday, May 13 at Paramount Bristol on State Street in Historic Downtown.

 contributed

Bristol – The Bristol Ballet Company, now in its 74th season, cordially invites you and your family to attend a special production of a timeless fairy tale classic with two performances of “The Sleeping Beauty” on Saturday, May 13 at Paramount Bristol on State Street in Historic Downtown.

