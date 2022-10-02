PIGEON FORGE – A capacity crowd attended the grand opening, ribbon cutting and dedication in celebration of the new location of the Southern Gospel Music (SGMA) Hall of Fame & Museum at the Biblical Times Dinner Theater on Sept. 26.
“What a tremendous day we had for our ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony,” said SGMA President, Arthur Rice. “The outpouring of support and love was humbling. As we prayed and sang together in the new Hall of Fame, I believe God was honored in that place.”
“On behalf of the owners, management and staff at Biblical Times, we are proud to welcome the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame Museum into our family as part of our new attraction, THE MUSEUMS,” said Kaylee Davis, Creative Director of Biblical Times Theater. “We strive to glorify the Lord in our nightly shows as we bring the stories of scripture to life and with Southern Gospel being rooted here in the Great Smoky Mountains, it only seems fitting that we join together. We look forward to what God has in store, and praying it would bring joy and encouragement to all those who visit!”
Rodney Griffin, Arthur Rice, Kyla Rowland and Chris White will join the SGMA Hall of Fame during a special induction ceremony held at NQC on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The event also featured tributes from artists Greater Vision, Booth Brothers, Mark Trammel Quartet, Karen Peck & New River, Kingdom Heirs, Guardians, Whisnants, Kingsmen, Jonathan Wilburn, Perrys, and Tribute.
“The 2022 SGMA Hall of Fame class of inductees is one of the most tremendous classes in recent memory,” said Clarke Beasley, SGMA Board Member and Executive Vice President of NQC. “All have made indelible marks on Southern Gospel Music.”
About The Biblical Times Dinner Theater
The Biblical Times Dinner Theater is nestled in the hills of the Great Smoky Mountains. Located on the parkway in Pigeon Forge, it has been a staple for Christian Entertainment for over 10 years.
Comprised of two halves, a live cast and stories straight from the Bible like the story of Ruth, the very pages of scripture are brought to life! Also equipped with a state-of-the-art projection mapping, the first half allows you to enjoy a high energy gospel concert while you feast on a three-course meal brought directly to your seat. When you leave, not only will your belly be physically full, but your heart will be spiritually full.
About SGMA
SGMA – the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame & Museum – was established in 1994. The SGMA is a professional preservation association of artists, songwriters, industry workers and fans which was founded to preserve, protect and promote southern Gospel Music, its history and heritage.
The SGMA is dedicated to the legacy of these early pioneers’ accomplishments as well as promoting today’s music through an expanding marketplace and a new generation of gospel music lovers.
The SGMA is a private, non-profit corporation with a board of directors whose job is to oversee the activities of the business and make sure the organization’s stated purpose is fulfilled.