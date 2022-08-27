Whether you make crafts as gifts for family and friends or you are the CEO of a personal crafts business, pets may be part of your target market.
Why? With more than 67% of American families owning at least one pet, there are a lot of animals out there that have become important companions to their owners.
According to Statistica.com:
• The average U.S. household spends around $500 a year on their pets.
• A wealthier U.S. household spends closer to $1,523 each year on their pets.
• About $30.2 billion was spent on vet care and pet products in 2019.
• In February, 14% of survey respondents said they acquired a new pet — which is up from 10% in December 2020.
That’s a lot of money going to pets.
Which isn’t to say all pet toys are going to sell well or be popular.
Market Research
The site A Better Lemonade Stand says it is imperative that you do your homework before creating a lot of pet toys and accessories that you think will sell.
They make the following suggestions:
• Read pet magazines and pet-related blogs. They’ll give you hints as to what is popular and what is not.
• Watch for pictures of celebrities with their pets.
• Visit Google Trends and search for phrases like “pet toys” or “pet products” or the specific object you want to make.
• Conduct competitor research and product research to make sure your idea is unique.
Types of Pet Products
Head over to Pinterest or Instagram and do a search on pet toys or pet products and you’ll get more inspiration than you can ever act upon in a lifetime.
The Animal Humane Society said it welcomes donations of such things as cat toys, dog toys, outdoor shelters for cats, snuffle mats for cats and dogs and snuffle balls for dogs.
Other products you could create include pet collars and leashes, pet beds, pet accessories, pet clothes, pet food, anti-flea shampoo, natural cleaning solutions, pet tags, pet blankets or even gifts designed for pet lovers. And it isn’t just dogs and cats you can make things for.
Other options include decorative items for fish tanks, the actual fish tanks, bird suet recipes and mazes for hamsters, gerbils or rats.
Pet Food
While a pet’s main diet is likely to be food bought from the major manufacturers, there are lots of homemade treats that you can make for animal companions. Take a stroll through a craft fair and you’re likely to see several booths of people selling their homemade pet food concoctions.
Martha Stewart’s website suggests such things as pumpkin dog biscuits, paw-print cookies, cooling banana Popsicles and a pupcake topped with peanut butter frosting.
Do your research so you don’t include ingredients that are dangerous to the type of pet you are making the treat for. Reach out to your local veterinarian and review your ingredients — and then be sure to gift them with some of the treats from your first batch.