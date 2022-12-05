It’s hard to stay ahead of technology these days, but when you have a techie in your life, you’ve got to give it a try.
Here are some of the smartiest, geekiest gifts to give this holiday season.
Smart Fish Finder, $149.99, Sharper Image: This tiny bobber houses sonar that will tell you where the fish are, how deep they are and how big they are, all within seconds of hitting the water. It works in both salt and fresh water and is good for ice fishing and night fishing. You can get 10 hours of fishing on a single charge. The Smart Fish Finder is compatible with iPhone iOS 11 or later and Galaxy/Android OS 6.0 or later.
Anker Soundcore Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $27.99, Amazon: Popular Mechanics ranks this little speaker among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. Water-resistant with simple controls, it’s a great companion for outdoor adventures. It plays for 24 hours on a single charge and pairs up to 60 feet away.
Logitech C920S Webcam, $74.50, Walmart: Work-from-home warriors can get behind the need for a great webcam. Zoom into that meeting with 1080p video, high-definition auto focus and automatic light correction. This tiny Logitech cam also features dual microphones so they can definitely hear you now.
Yootech Wireless Qi Charger, $14, Amazon: Bye, tangled USB cords. Hello, freedom. More tech devices than ever before use wireless charging, so get onboard with this quick Qi charger. Compatible with a variety of devices and with a stocking-stuffer price tag, this tiny gift packs a big punch.
Form Swim Goggles, monthly membership varies, FORMSwim.com: These smart swim goggles show live metrics in the lenses as you swim, allowing you to track improvements in real time. It gives you workouts, shows your effort level and gives you progress updates. The goggles are fully adjustable with seven different nose bridges to ensure a snug, custom fit. One charge gives you 16 hours of battery. The goggles are also compatible with a range of smart watches for open-water swimming.
AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush, $59.45 at Amazon: Yes, even toothbrushes are high-tech these days. This ADA-approved electric toothbrush comes with six brush heads and a travel case. Its lithium ion batter charges wirelessly and it features four brushing modes to help you to your brightest smile ever. The travel case uses UV lighting to kill 99.9% of germs after you’re done brushing.
Makeblock mBot Neo Coding Robot Kit, $129.99 at Amazon: If you’ve got a techie kid on your list (or kid at heart), look no further. The mBot lets them build and code their own robot, learning programming all the while. It can be built in one hour and the open-source software allows for hundreds of add-on packs. It can also hear, remember and speak voice commands. It’s OK if you want one, too.