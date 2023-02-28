Henry Nelson is quite certain he knows the secret to a long life.
A retired music teacher who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, Nelson is an active performer, playing tuba in a brass quintet. Playing music, he says, keeps a person healthy and unlike such things as football or basketball, you never age out of being able to play.
He did have to mostly give up piccolo when his arthritis got bad, but lifting and holding the tuba (and lugging it to and from rehearsals) keeps him physically fit, reading music keeps him mentally sharp and performing in a group provides important social interaction.
John Hopkins Medicine says the research supports Nelson’s belief — that playing music or even listening to it gives your brain a total workout. Their researchers have had musicians do improv performances while lying in an MRI machine so they could observe what the brain does. They discovered that the brain has to do a lot of work to figure out how one note relates to the next and to understand music’s structure.
They’re not the only ones who have put musicians into MRI machines. In a 2018 study published in “Brain Structure and Function,” researchers compared MRI scans of musicians and non-musicians to compare how their brains were aging. The musicians, both professional and amateur, had younger-looking brains. In fact, amateur musicians had even younger brains than professional ones did.
Other research, John Hopkins Medicine said, found that listening to music reduces anxiety, blood pressure and pain. It improves memory, mood, mental alertness and sleep quality.
BrainFacts.org reported on other studies that said people who make music enjoy other benefits as they age over those who don’t. They can hear better in noisy environments, their memories are sharper and they have more cognitive control.
Clinical geropsychologist Jessica Strong listed for BrainFacts several of the reasons why playing a musical instrument has such brain benefits. You are coordinating your hands, fingers and sometimes feet while suppressing other movements. You’re interpreting and following sheet music. You’re focusing your attention on music and shutting out other stimuli.
She ran numerous tests and conducted research in 2018 that found that musicians and those with musical training were able to score higher on tests related to language comprehension, planning and attention.
While many people start playing instruments while a child or teenager, it’s never too late to start. In many communities, musical programs are inviting senior citizens in to learn instruments and to play in ensembles and bands. The emphasis is on social interaction and having fun with the instrument and not on becoming a professional.
The National Association of Music Merchants encourages older adults to take up musical instruments. They cite one study from the “Hearing Journal” in 2013 in which researchers found that adults aged 60 to 85 who had no previous musical experience benefited from weekly piano lessons — one 30-minute session and three hours a week of practice. After just three months, they showed sings of improved memory and better brain processing speed.
And as Nelson pointed out, participating in arts programs boosts the mental health and social functioning of seniors. Skill is irrelevant. What matters is participating because it fosters good communication skills, creates a support network and community and builds an individual’s sense of identity.
So don’t be shy — find an instrument that appeals to you and start playing.