Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for its annual summer camp program.
In this program, your elementary and middle school-aged kids will participate in games, crafts, outdoor activities, sports and swimming trips throughout the summer.
The summer camp program is open to children ages 6-12 and will be held at two city locations – the V.O. Dobbins Sr., Center (301 Louis Street) and the Lynn View Community Center (257 Walker Street).
To register for a specific location, go to www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “summer camp.” You can also register in person at V.O. Dobbins during normal business hours.
Summer camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day and the cost and the dates for the sessions are as follows:
V.O. Dobbins & Lynn View
Session 1: May 30-June 16
Session 2: June 19-July 7
Session 3: July 10-July 28
Cost per session, per child: $100 for city residents/$120 for non-city residents.
Breakfast and lunch are provided through the month of June. Children will need to pack a lunch and snack each day for the month of July. Each summer program site has a maximum registration limit and site availability cannot be guaranteed. Participants are registered on a first come, first served basis.