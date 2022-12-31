The Birthplace of Country Music is excited to partner with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development to be a venue for qualifying rounds leading up to the 5th Annual Tennessee Songwriters Week.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, located in Historic Downtown Bristol, Virginia-Tennesseee, along with other venues across the state of Tennessee, will sign up local talent to compete.
Top songwriters from the official qualifying rounds will perform during one of the six Tennessee Songwriters Week showcases. Finalists from the showcases get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share their original songs on the historic stage at The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.
If you wish to enter the qualifying round at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, read the official rules to make sure you qualify. Entrants are not allowed to enter more than one qualifying round.
Deadline for entry for the Bristol qualifying round is January 13, 2023.
Twenty (20) singer-songwriters will be selected to compete in the qualifying round to be held at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Feb. 4. Each artist will perform one original song, written or co-written by the entrant. The artist must own the rights to the song. To enter, each artist must provide full contact information, upload lyrics and provide a YouTube link to a video of the artist performing the song before the January 13 deadline.
Four (4) semi-finalists of the Bristol qualifying round will advance to the Showcase Event at The Down Home in Johnson City, Tennessee on February 23, 2023. (One) Showcase Event winner from The Down Home will take the stage at The Bluebird Cafe in March of 2023 with other finalists from across the state.
Tickets to be part of the audience for the Bristol qualifying round will go on sale now. Please read the Tennessee Songwriters Week official rules and information prior to registering.