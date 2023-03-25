Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival

The two-day festival will take place at the Townsend Visitor’s Center located at 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend, Tenn.

 contributed

TOWNSEND — East Tennessee’s premier celebration of Scottish culture returns to the Great Smoky Mountains May 20 and 21 featuring the beloved clans, events, and games from years past.

