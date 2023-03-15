Pam Sink is the Local Artists Gallery’s Artist of the Month for March 2023, so please come by and check out her work and say Hello.
Pam has been a member of The Local Artists Gallery now for about two years and has become a very important part of the co-op through her active participation in events supported by The Gallery as a part of the Rogersville Main Street organization and the local community.
Her work is unique, in my opinion, in that she takes old, discarded, and tired furniture items and rejuvenates them so that they might continue to bring joy to someone’s life, maybe even you, so stop by.
I asked Pam how she felt about her experience here in Rogersville, and at The Gallery, this is what she said:
I never thought I would reach the age of 70, let alone be in a place and time where I can create what I want and share it with others. And yet here I am, turning 70 this month and having more fun than I ever thought possible.
My medium is old, neglected and cast-off furniture. I repair what’s broken. I try to save and refinish good wood whenever possible, but use paint to change up the look when the original wood cannot be revived. In addition to saving end tables, nightstands, desks and dressers from the landfill, I paint and decorate a number of small items such as jewelry armoirs, bed trays, bread boxes, recipe files and magazine racks. I have also painted and refinished custom furniture for clients in their homes – bringing new life to old and treasured heirlooms or updating their garage sale finds.”
I started working when I was 12, as a ‘teen reporter’ for a local newspaper. Over the last 50+ years, I’ve worked at 48 different jobs, including: a swimming instructor, a bartender, a freelance, world-traveling photojournalist, a fabric designer, a corporate photographer, a paste-up artist, a typesetter, a factory worker, a pharmacy tech, a substitute high school English, history, and math teacher, a contract bookkeeper, a small business owner, a library assistant and a waiter. I’ve worked four decennial censuses. I consider myself ‘retired’ now, but I still run a retail eBay business, and spend the rest of my time creating my revamped furniture pieces.
I’ve been to 49 states and lived in 7 of them. Somehow, in all my travels, I’ve missed North Dakota. Rogersville is the perfect place to practice crafts and do fine art. We have so many creative people (especially at the Local Artist Gallery) together in one place, we can’t help but be inspired by each other and encourage one another.
Spring is in the air, so for a unique gift, stop by The Local Artists Gallery at 124 E. Main St., Rogersville and check out Pam’s work.
We also currently have the work of more than 25 other artists on display and our hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m to 5 p.m.
Don’t forget our art classes for your budding artist: kids class is Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; teen classes are Wednesday 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturday 3-5 p.m., and adult classes are Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and Saturday 1-3 p.m.