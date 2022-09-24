The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol will host in-depth presentation on Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. by journalist Gene Beley about his time with Johnny Cash at the Folsom Prison concerts and recordings in January 1968.
It was early January 1968 when Gene Beley and Dan Poush, a writer-photographer team working for the Star-Free Press out of Ventura, California, and national magazine freelancers, were invited to go to Folsom Prison.
As Beley states: “In those days, before the At Folsom Prison album changed the singer’s life, the newspaper tended to write only negative stories about Cash. His own infamy had begun to overshadow the musical accomplishments of his earlier years; in short, Cash’s career was truly on the skids at that time.”
Though Johnny Cash was the star of the show and his visit to Folsom County was hugely impactful on his career, the concert was also the story of supporting players—from the connections laid by his good friend, the Revered Floyd Gressett, to the adventurous nature of Columbia Records’ maverick A&R man Bob Johnston, to the calming influence of June Carter (not yet Cash), to the meaningful contributions of Folsom Prison inmate Glen Sherley, whose song “Greystone Chapel” was performed by Cash at the Folsom concerts.
Gene Beley will share memories, photos, stories, audio clips, and more from that fateful day, giving attendees behind-the-scenes access to Johnny Cash’s redemptive visit to Folsom State Prison on January 13, 1968 and insights into other Cash concerts in 1968 and 1969.
This program is complementary programming for 1968: A Folsom Redemption, a special exhibit on display at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum from September 1 to October 20, 2022. Ticket-holders to the Gene Beley talk can participate in a curator-led tour of the exhibit for free from 6:00 to 6:45pm before the program begins at 7:00pm.
1968: A Folsom Redemption is a Program of ExhibitsUSA, a national division of Mid-America Arts Alliance and The National Endowment for the Arts.
About Gene Beley
Gene Beley has an M.S. from U.C.L.A. 1967, and a B.A. from San Jose State College, 1963. He was lucky enough to have U.C.L.A. professors like William Dozier, producer of Batman and The Green Hornet. While a student at U.C.L.A., Beley worked at NBC TV in Burbank as a videotape coordinator and assistant to the elections unit manager.
After U.C.L.A., he went to work for the Ventura Star Free Press daily newspaper as a general assignments reporter and photographer. During his tenure there, he became friends with writer Ray Bradbury and singer Johnny Cash.
Cash invited Dan Poush, the chief photographer on the paper, and Beley to go to a weekend concert with him at Folsom Prison on January 13, 1968. That day has had a lifetime influence on Beley’s life.
Beley got to hang out with Johnny Cash, June Carter, and the band at many other concerts during the following two years. In more recent years Beley became the go-to guy for media photos on Cash and sold thousands of them through the Folsom Prison Museum’s gift shop.