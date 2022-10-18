The Hale Springs Inn served as the perfect backdrop Sunday for fashion show featuring women dressed as they would have appeared while visiting the Inn 160 years ago.
Karen Nelms presented her collection of replica Civil War women’s dresses from the 1860-1865 era during a special fashion show held in the courtyard of the historic Hale Springs Inn Sunday afternoon.
Karen is an agent with Jefferson County 4-H group. The young ladies who modeled were provided by Pam Jenkins who works with Heritage Lights and recruited them.
As the models walked through the lobby one could go back in time to the early days of the Inn where dresses like this were once worn.
Each dress was handmade by Karen, her Mother, Nancy Marshall, and her Mother in Law, Linda Nelms.
“I started wearing dresses my mother-in-law made when I was in high school dating her son,” Karen said. “I already knew how to sew from being in 4-H. I started making my own civil war era dresses over the years and I have 14 dresses now. I made the one I was wearing this past week.”
During the Civil War era cotton was produced in the south, but the textile mills that produced fabrics were in the northern states. Most fabrics then were used to make military clothing.
The blockade of southern ports by northern forces prevented fabrics from being imported. The ladies of the south often had to use whatever fabrics they already had on hand. One particular blue striped dress presented was actually made from Karen’s Grandmother’s curtain fabric.
Southern women learned to make do with less as the famous scene in Gone With The Wind shows Scarlett using drapes to make a dress. Hoop skirts were used to counteract the fabric shortage. Lace was scarce and not widely used except to trim collars and cuffs and was often removable for laundering.
As each model walked down the runway path, Karen described each dress in detail. Dresses from the Civil War era were tailored with an emphasis on creating a small tight fitting waist line.
Large hoop undergarments, also known as petticoats, allowed the dresses to flow widely from the waist down in a bell shape while enhancing the cinched waist lines. In the civil war era, women dressed for fashion rather than comfort.
Day dresses were high necked and pale skin was fashionable so women covered to avoid sun. Outdoors during the day women carried parasols (umbrellas) to avoid sunlight. Fans were also popular accessories in the hot southern states. Six to ten inch folding fans were often painted with beautiful designs.
Evening attire dresses featured lower necklines and drop shoulder sleeves. Bodices were used somewhat lower than the actual waistline helping to create a long slim waistline. Historically, a bodice is a sleeveless and close fitting waist length garment worn over the dress and typically laces up the front.
Karen has been presenting her collection of civil war fashion at Heritage Days since 2018.