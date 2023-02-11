Riverbend 3

Riverbend Park will be located behind the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive and will ultimately stretch from Riverbend Drive to Wesley Road.

 contributed

Work is ongoing for Riverbend Park — a new 24-acre park along the South Fork of the Holston River – with the first phase expected to be complete by summertime, according ot a Kingsport press release.

