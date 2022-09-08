In 1780, Capt. Thomas Amis moved from eastern North Carolina to a land grant he received for his service in the American Revolution. That land is located on Big Creek near present-day Rogersville.
In 1780, the Tennessee territory was part of North Carolina.
Capt. Amis built a stone dam on Big Creek to power a grist mill. The beautiful dam, which stands to this day, is the oldest stone dam in Tennessee. Capt. Amis also built a forge, an inn and a trading post that served settlers and travelers for many years along the Wilderness Road, which later became the Old Stage Road and eventually evolved into US Highway 11.
Capt. Amis hosted many famous figures, including John Sevier, James Robertson, Andrew Jackson, Daniel Boone, Bishop Francis Asbury, French botanist Andre Michaux, and numerous Revolutionary War heroes.
This Saturday, September 10 at 9 a.m., the historic Amis Mill Trading Post at 127 West Bear Hollow Road in Rogersville will reopen after 240 years.
The Trading Post will be open the second Saturday monthly—rain, snow, sleet, or shine.
Anyone is invited to set up tables or park their trucks in a large area along Big Creek to sell or trade small livestock, farm produce, homemade goods, or anything else.
Livestock needs to be confined, and firearms for sale/trade should be kept unloaded. The venue will be open for vendor setup starting at 7:30. Volunteers with Appalachian Homesteaders Association will be present to direct traffic.
This is a family event. Bluegrass music will be provided by the Lewis Family. There are no fees for vendors or the public. The Amis Mill Eatery, located above the mill dam and waterfall, opens at 11 am for those who would like to enjoy lunch nearby.
The current owners of the Amis homestead are Jake and Wendy Jacobs. Wendy is a descendant of Capt. Amis. Reopening the historic trading post has been a dream of theirs for many years. They are providing use of their property as a public service.
They ask visitors to treat the property with respect and place trash in receptacles provided. Vendors and other participants take full responsibility for themselves and minor children with them. Walking on the dam is not permitted.