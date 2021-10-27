The Volunteer High School Key Club is thrilled to host another round of spooktacular Trunk-or-Treating!
The service-minded student organization treated the community to this event last year, and club President Molly Cannon and her fellow Key Clubbers have worked diligently to continue the proud tradition this Halloween season.
Partnering with the school's HOSA - Future Health Professional's chapter, the Key Club will distribute candy from a series of decorated tables and car trunks. The community's support for the philanthropic passions of both Key Club and HOSA has been integral in bringing this plan to fruition.
Through donations and word-of-mouth advertising, Hawkins County has certainly answered the call sounded by these young people.
Children of all ages and their families are invited to the Trunk-or-Treat this coming Saturday, October 30th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Volunteer High School parking lot.
Don your favorite costume and come out to Volunteer for some frightful family fun!