Cast members from the Surgoinsville Middle School production of “The Wizard of Oz” pose after performing for the Board of Education last Thursday evening to preview their May 12-14 shows at the SMS theater.
Jeff Bobo
The Wicked Witch of the West is up to no good Thursday evening at the Hawkins County Board of Education meeting.
Jeff Bobo
Toto, the Tin Man, Dorothy, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion are Off to see the Wizard during a sneak preview performance Thursday evening of the SMS production of The Wizard of Oz.”
For a few minutes Thursday evening the Hawkins County Board of Education was transported to the “Land of Oz” thanks to a group of Surgoinsville and Church Hill student performers.
The cast of Surgoinsville Middle School’s production of “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” gave the BOE a sneak preview of their upcoming musical play at the beginning of Thursday’s school board meeting, performing three classic musical selections.
It was a good night for a BOE performance. With numerous student academic and athletic recognitions on the agenda, as well as 33 teachers receiving tenure, the board room was filled to standing room only for the student performances.
“The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” Musical, an hour-long adaptation of the stage show based on the classic 1939 movie.
The public is invited to attend performances this weekend at the SMS theater on May 12-13 at 6:30 p.m. each; and on May 14 at 3:30 p.m.
“We have almost 50 students from Church Hill Intermediate, Surgoinsville Middle School and Church Hill Middle School taking part in this big production,” said SMS theater director Josh Fritts.
Fritts noted that tickets for the Friday show are sold out, but there are still tickets available for the Saturday and Sunday shows.