Scotty McCreery wore these Lucchese boots at many appearances in 2022, including in the music video for his Top Ten country hit “Damn Strait.” The NCS varsity letter patches on the boot shafts represent his alma mater, North Carolina State University, while his initials, SCM (Scott Cooke McCreery), are embroidered on the pull straps.
Sunny Sweeney has used this customized Gibson J-45 Historic Collection acoustic guitar to write songs, record and perform. The instrument is adorned with rhinestones and the signatures of many of her favorite artists, including Jessi Colter, Rodney Crowell, Little Jimmy Dickens, Wanda Jackson, Kris Kristofferson, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart and Tanya Tucker.
When Reba McEntire performed a tribute to Loretta Lynn at the CMA Awards in 2022, she wore a Sandi Spika-designed ensemble that included this beaded-and-sequined jacket. McEntire first wore the outfit during her “Starting Over Tour” in 1995.
Scotty McCreery wore these Lucchese boots at many appearances in 2022, including in the music video for his Top Ten country hit “Damn Strait.” The NCS varsity letter patches on the boot shafts represent his alma mater, North Carolina State University, while his initials, SCM (Scott Cooke McCreery), are embroidered on the pull straps.
Sunny Sweeney has used this customized Gibson J-45 Historic Collection acoustic guitar to write songs, record and perform. The instrument is adorned with rhinestones and the signatures of many of her favorite artists, including Jessi Colter, Rodney Crowell, Little Jimmy Dickens, Wanda Jackson, Kris Kristofferson, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart and Tanya Tucker.
When Reba McEntire performed a tribute to Loretta Lynn at the CMA Awards in 2022, she wore a Sandi Spika-designed ensemble that included this beaded-and-sequined jacket. McEntire first wore the outfit during her “Starting Over Tour” in 1995.
The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will offer perspective on country music’s latest chapter with the opening of American Currents: State of the Music on March 8.
The exhibit runs until February 2024.
Presented annually, American Currents takes a broad view of the genre over the past year to explore musical developments, artist achievements and notable events, as determined by the museum’s curators and editorial staff.
“Each year through the American Currents exhibit, the museum documents and reports on the music and events that helped shape the previous year, examining a wide scope of contributions,” said Kyle Young, chief executive officer of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Last year, we witnessed innovative collaborations, varied musical perspectives and well-deserved honors for emerging artists and established luminaries. American Currents allows us to highlight these moments and artists, sharing their significance in country music history.”
Featured in American Currents is a selection of artists, musicians, songwriters and institutions that figured prominently in country music in 2022. This year’s exhibition will include Luke Combs, Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell, Rhiannon Giddens, Ashley Gorley, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Scotty McCreery, Reba McEntire, Amanda Shires, Billy Strings, Sunny Sweeney, Molly Tuttle, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.
A section of the exhibit titled “Unbroken Circle” will highlight the musical connections of artists and organizations, including those who have influenced them or share musical perspectives. Featured pairings include the Black Opry and the Black Country Music Association, Jordan Davis and Bob McDill, Miko Marks and Loretta Lynn and Morgan Wade and Elvis Presley.
American Currents also includes a video compilation of important country music moments from 2022. In addition, the exhibit recaps the year’s chart-topping country albums, singles and highest-grossing tours as reported by Billboard and Pollstar.