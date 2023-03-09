Bays Mountain Park’s newest bobcats – Carter and Cash – have been relocated to their official habitat.
Visitors can now come to the park and see the bobcat brothers explore their new, larger enclosure, play with the newly added interactive toys and lounge around as most felines are prone to do.
“We know everyone has been eager to see Carter and Cash in their new habitat and we appreciate the public’s patience while the bobcats have been in quarantine,” said Tyler Wicks, chief ranger at Bays Mountain Park. “Now, we’re excited to announce the brothers are in their official habitat.”
Carter and Cash have been in quarantine for the past five months while park rangers work to get them accustomed to their new environment.
During this time, the park has made a number of improvements to the bobcat habitat to provide both safety and enrichment for the animals.
Improvements include interactive toys, tree baffling, fence modifications, the removal of dead trees and new interpretive signs.
Follow along for more bobcat news on the Bays Mountain Park Facebook page and Instagram.
Annually, more than 200,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park making it one of the State of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions, according to the State of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
One of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,750 acres, Bays Mountain Park features roughly 44 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, fun exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line, trails for mountain biking and much, much more.