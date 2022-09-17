Tennessee is a year-round outdoor playground, with countless fresh-air adventures available for visitors.
But the destination positively glows during the fall months, offering spectacular foliage, picturesque hiking trails and awe-inspiring waterfalls throughout the state.
Below, find out how to fall in love with Tennessee’s great outdoors this autumn.
Gatlinburg’s Golden Days
Best time to visit: Early to Mid-October (depending on altitude)
Gatlinburg has been nominated as one of the “Best Places to View Fall Foliage” by USA Today, thanks to the kaleidoscope of warm red, gold and orange that blanket the city’s downtown and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Leaf-peeping options abound, including the Gatlinburg Scenic Overlook, Ben Morton’s Overlook and more. Even better, many views are easily accessible from the comfort of your vehicle including such scenic drives as the Cades Cove Loop and Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail.
Gatlinburg Fall Tip: Wake up early for a Smoky Mountain Sunrise at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park (select Wednesdays through 10/26/22). Lifted to the SkyDeck, the day starts with an immaculate bird’s eye view of a grand illumination of the Great Smoky Mountains and downtown Gatlinburg.
Great Smoky Colors
Best time to visit: Early to Mid-October (depending on altitude)
If finding seasonal scenes on foot is more your style, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s 800 miles of trails offer beautiful panoramas and vistas that show off fall’s colorful tapestry of changing leaves. Guests to the area can also chase some beautiful waterfalls, including such gems such as Rainbow Falls or Grotto Falls – the only waterfall you can walk behind in the Smokies, standing 25 feet tall. For those in search of a challenge, try the eight-mile scenic roundtrip trek to Indian Flats Falls.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park Fall Tip: Fall is one of the best times for wildlife in the Smokies, with chances to see black bears, elk, deer, wild turkey, foxes and barn owls.
An Appalachian Autumn
Best time to visit: Early to Mid-October
Nestled in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains and surrounded by Cherokee National Forest, Unicoi County offers autumn outdoor adventurers more than 50 miles of Appalachian Trail, eight waterfalls, Rocky Fork State Park (Tennessee’s newest state park), and dozens of walking and hiking trails. No matter where you are, you’re sure to see stunning fall foliage. A few favorite spots for leaf peeping include the aptly named Beauty Spot (crowned as a “best sunset hike” by Travel and Leisure) Pinnacle Mountain Fire Tower and Nolichucky Ridge Cliff.
Unicoi County Fall Tip: Viewing the vibrant colors of fall is accessible for even more travelers and residents in Unicoi County since one of the state’s colorblind viewfinders is located at the I-26 Westbound Scenic Overlook. From this viewfinder, you’ll see views of East Tennessee and Western North Carolina’s stunning hills and valleys.
Real Fall Beauty At Reelfoot Lake
Best time to visit: Late-October to Early-November
Located in the Northwest corner of Tennessee, Reelfoot Lake State Park is a beautiful place for fall outdoor activities. Fall color pontoon cruises take place on the weekends during October and November at Reelfoot Lake. See the changing leaves and water birds on a two-hour tour with an experienced naturalist. Tour guides will share their knowledge of the area’s history and ecology while helping you find the best photo ops for fall foliage.
Reelfoot Lake State Park Fall Tip: Large groups of eagles and ducks migrate to Reelfoot Lake for the winter, arriving just as autumnal colors reach their peak, adding to the natural wonder.
A Trace of Tennessee Color
Best time to visit: Late-October to Early-November
Spanning more than 48,000 pristine acres in Middle Tennessee, Natchez Trace State Park has some of the best scenic locations in the state, with endless trails to explore and snap some photos. For an on-the-water adventure, rent a kayak to take out on Pin Oak Lake to see a stunning display of autumnal colors reflecting off the water. Mountain biking is also a great way to experience this state park during fall, with more than 50 miles of multi-use fire trails that take riders through colorful forests and meadows.
Natchez Trace State Park Fall Tip: Pin Oak Lake is also a favorite for anglers, with waters that are filled with largemouth bass, bluegill and catfish.
Nashville’s Accessible Outdoors
Best time to visit: Mid- to Late-October
Discover the first ADA accessible colorblind viewfinder at Nashville’s Radnor Lake State Park. Outfitted with innovative EnChroma® lenses, the viewfinder has been designed to alleviate red-green colorblindness. Special lens technology enables those with colorblindness to see a broader range of clear, vibrant colors. Additionally, the park’s Lake Trail is accessible to people with all-terrain wheelchairs.
Nashville Fall Travel Tip: Urban leaf-peepers should pay a visit to the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, where the main lawn is lined with a variety of trees that come alive with color in October.
For more information on fall color in Tennessee, visit tnvacation.com/articles/when-autumn-starts-tennessee-2022-fall-foliage.