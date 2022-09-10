The Wolf Run is run on a loop on the scenic trails of the 3,550 acre Bays Mountain Park nature preserve, the largest city-owned park in the State of Tennessee. The start and finish is always held next to the wolf habitat.
Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is one of our nation’s largest city-owned parks with more than 200,000 visitors passing through its gates every year.
The 3,750-acre nature preserve is also one of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions, offering 44 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, engaging exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line and trails for mountain biking.
For these reasons alone, you should consider purchasing a membership to Bays Mountain Park.
When you become a member, you’ll not only enjoy the park and all it has to offer, you will also help the park continue a tradition of preservation, exhibition and educational programs that reach thousands of school children annually.
Membership grants you access to the park with no entrance fee, many of the public programs are available at no charge and free tickets for these events are available for your guests. You will also receive a quarterly newsletter about Bays Mountain Park.
Categories & Benefits
Individual Membership ($30 per year)
Complimentary entrance for your vehicle
Complimentary passes to our Nature, Planetarium, and Barge programs. Limit of 2 passes for the Nature, Planetarium, and Barge programs per visit.
Invitations to attend special events.
A one-year subscription to The Interpreter, our member’s quarterly newsletter.
Family Membership ($50.00 per year)
All of the benefits of an Individual Membership, plus:
The pass limit is increased to six (6) passes for the Nature, Planetarium, and Barge programs per visit.
Supporting Membership ($100 per year)
All of the benefits of Family Membership, plus:
Enrollment in our Animal Adoption Program.
Life Membership ($1,000)
Bestows all the benefits of Supporting Membership for life, plus:
The opportunity each summer to invite up to 35 friends for a private barge ride on the park’s lake.
For more information about Bays Mountain Park memberships, call 423-229-9447 or visit www.baysmountain.com.