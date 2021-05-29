Candidates for the Rogersville Board of Aldermen were invited to respond to a survey concerning their goals for the city.
These are the responses received.
MARK DEWITTE
Why are you running for alderman?
I would like to continue my service to the Town of Rogersville. There are several projects that the current BMA has started, including the new addition to the Park & Rec facility, new City Hall, water and sewer projects, the Dog Park, several paving projects, and more that I would like to be part of completing.
I think I’ve added some valuable insight to the BMA over the past term, including being instrumental in several projects including new ordinances that protect animals from being chained for long periods of time, helping Cherokee High School have their prom downtown, and others.
I would continue to be a voice on the board for the community.
Are you in favor of building a new civic center on the old UGO property?
Yes.
Since you are in favor of building the new civic center, how should it be paid for?
Issue new debt and apply for grants.
AVERY FIELDS
Why are you running for
alderman?
I believe this position is vital for the city government to operate. I want to learn and be part of Rogersville’s government at work.
Politics have been part of my family for some time. My grandfather Howard Elkins was elected as a County Commissioner for many years. I am excited to have the opportunity to run for Alderman and will do my very best for our city.
Are you in favor of building a new civic center on the old UGO property?
Yes.
Since you are in favor of building the new civic center, how should it be paid for?
Use existing city fund balance and apply for grants.
BROOK GLADSON
Why are you running for
alderman?
I was born and raised in Rogersville. I have lived in the city for over twenty years and i’m proud to call it home. I have a deep commitment to Rogersville and my community, and spend a great deal of time serving this community. I currently serve on the board of directors for the Rogersville Heritage Association, an organization that is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of historic buildings and historic areas in Rogersville. I know the position of alderman will require tough decisions at times and not everyone will always agree with them. I am running because I love this town and want to do what is best for it to thrive and prosper while keeping our small town values.
Are you in favor of building a new civic center on the old UGO property?
Yes.
Since you are in favor of building the new civic center, how should it be paid for?
By issuing new debt and applying for grants.
SONDRA TRENT PRICE
Why are you running for
alderman?
As a lifelong resident of Rogersville, I wanted to be an Alderman because it provided a way for me to serve the community that raised me. It is important that we as younger citizens take an active role in decision making to ensure that our town continues to grow and prosper to attract business and community opportunities. Our world is changing with each passing year, and we as town leadership must make sure Rogersville is ready for it. It is my desire that my town will be a home our citizens want to return to and raise a family. A am a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, and mother to other Rogersville natives who inspire me to take part, get active, and make decisions that will make our town a place that can fund itself, create job opportunities, and to grow with the changing world. I am proud to be a lifelong resident of Rogersville and I have been honored to serve its citizens as an Alderman. I would appreciate getting the opportunity to continue this service by being elected for another term.
Are you in favor of building a new civic center on the old UGO property?
Yes.
Since you are in favor of building the new civic center, how should it be paid for?
Through applying for grants and issuing bonds.
WAYNE SLATER
Why are you running for
alderman?
Low taxes, quality education for our kids, jobs (new industry and businesses), revitalized downtown and quality of life for our citizens.
Are you in favor of building a new civic center on the old UGO property?
Yes.
Since you are in favor of building the new civic center, how should it be paid for?
By issuing new debt and applying for grants.